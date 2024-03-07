Rivian’s lineup expands today with the launch of the R2. Smaller than the R1s, it'll be a new, more affordable entry point into the brand when it goes on sale in 2026, starting at $45,000.

It’ll be available with one, two, or three electric motors. The single-motor setup will power the rear wheels, while all-wheel-drive will be available with the other two. All three can travel over 300 miles on a single charge, and the most potent version can hit 60 miles per hour in under three seconds.

The new SUV seats five people in its 115.6-inch wheelbase. The R2 is much smaller than its R1S sibling, measuring 185.6 inches long, 84.4 inches wide with the mirrors, and 66.9 inches tall. It’s 15 inches shorter than the R1S and less off-road capable.

There's still some pedigree here, though. The R2 gets 9.8 inches of ground clearance, with a 25-degree approach angle and a 27-degree departure angle. The larger R1S has 14.9 inches of ground clearance and around 35 degrees of angles.

Here's how the R2 stacks up to some of its nearest competitors:

Model Base Price Max Range 0-60 MPH Rivian R2 $45,000 300+ Miles 3.0 Seconds (est.) Ford Mustang Mach-E $39,895 312 Miles 3.5 Seconds Hyundai Ioniq 5 $41,800 303 Miles 5.0 Seconds Kia EV6 $42,600 310 Miles 3.4 Seconds Tesla Model Y $43,990 310 Miles 3.5 Seconds

The R2’s design doesn’t stray far from the brand’s established look. It has a simple, boxy design featuring Rivian’s trademark lighting signature on the front and rear. Inside the new SUV has a dual-screen display, and all the seats can fold float. It also has two glove compartments. The rear hatch glass can roll down and the rear quarter windows can pop out for an airy driving experience.

It’ll feature the North American Charging Standard – giving it access to Tesla’s chargers – and qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. 2026 is still two years away, but Rivian must first build the factory that will produce the R2. You can reserve your R2 today, with deliveries beginning in the first half of 2026.