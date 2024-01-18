Jeep announced Thursday it plans to launch its first US-bound electric vehicle, the Wagoneer S, in the fall of 2024. To go along with the announcement, the brand released a short teaser video, a single image of the car, and a couple of impressive stats: 600 horsepower and a 0-60 time of "around" 3.5 seconds.

The Wagoneer S is exclusively a battery-electric vehicle, says Jeep. It'll come with Jeep's 4xe-branded all-wheel drive as standard, along with the company's all-terrain management system.

There's no word on battery size, trims, motor tech, or pricing for the Wagoneer S right now. We suspect Jeep will trickle out more details as the fall 2024 on-sale date approaches. The SUV will go on sale in the US first before hitting "key markets around the world" later on.

Jeep says the design of the Wagoneer S has been "driven by aerodynamic efficiency." The lone teaser photo shows a head-on shot of a more streamlined, less blocky structure than we'd normally see on a Jeep. The two blade-like side inlets on either side of the lower bumper remind us of the items found on another upcoming, US-built electric SUV, the Lucid Gravity. The company's signature seven-slot grille is LED-lit, while the rear end will likely feature a solid LED light bar, if the brief glimpses shown in the teaser video are anything to go on. In fact, the car seems to look near identical to the concept Jeep showed back in 2022:

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

4 Photos

The Wagoneer S is the first of two electric Jeep planned for 2024, with the smaller Recon also expected to enter production sometime this year. The two vehicles are the first steps in a plan to reshape Jeep's portfolio, joining the company's first electric vehicle, the Avenger, that launched in Europe in 2022.