Even though electric vehicles still make up a minority of the total market, last year EVs snagged a 14 percent share of vehicle sales worldwide. That’s the highest we’ve ever seen. Virtually every automaker has an EV in its lineup these days, or will soon have one, with some companies planning on going fully electric within the next few years.

Historic American brands like Ford and Chevrolet are making huge strides in the EV space, while companies like Lucid, Rivian, and Tesla continue to roll out products as buyers clamor for more. Between now and 2026, the market is expected to explode with hundreds of new EVs.

We've narrowed the list to 50 of our favorites, which range from affordable crossovers and sedans to ultra-expensive supercars, with even a few trucks thrown in for good measure. Take a look at these upcoming EVs and tell us which ones you’re most excited to see.

Release Date: 2024

Range: 320 Miles (est.)

The first Acura EV will actually have an old nameplate. The company plans to revive the ZDX moniker in the form of an all-electric SUV. The Precision EV concept and successive camouflaged prototypes have given us a good idea of what to expect regarding styling, but specifics on the powertrain are still pretty scarce. Expect a full debut early in 2024.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio EV

Release Date: 2025

Range: TBD

Alfa Romeo is going electric, and one of the first ICE cars that will make the transition to battery power is the Giulia sedan. Rumors say a Giulia Quadrifoglio EV four-door could pack up to 1,000 horsepower and may even come with a wagon variant. That car will probably debut in 2025.

Release Date: 2023

Range: 400 Miles (est.)

The lovely looking Audi A6 E-Tron concept previewed what will eventually become a production sedan – and hopefully it doesn't stray too far from this original look. With Audi's scalable Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture underneath, the A6 E-Tron should have 800-volt charging capabilities and up to 400 miles of range, while also packing 469 hp courtesy of two electric motors.

Audi Electric Supercar

Release Date: TBD

Range: TBD

It's mostly still a rumor at this point, but with the R8 and TT both discontinued, Audi's plans for future electrification will almost certainly include a supercar. Audi says that every new car it releases after 2026 will be an EV, so it's entirely possible that we see a new supercar or sports car around that time.

Bentley EV

Release Date: 2026

Range: TBD

Bentley is going all in on electricity. The automaker's massive $3 billion investment in EVs will see new battery-powered vehicles developed entirely from the ground up at its headquarters in Crewe. The first car in what the company hopes will be a long lineage of EVs was supposed to debut in 2025, but a slight delay has pushed that release date back by one year.

Buick Electra

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

The Buick Electra E5 already exists outside of the US. The Chinese-market electric SUV uses GM's Ultium battery platform and is about the same size as the Chevrolet Equinox. But with Buick's push to go fully electric by 2030, the Electra could be one of the first EVs Buick brings Stateside, which could happen as early as next year.

Buick Wildcat EV

Release Date: TBD

Range: TBD

The Buick Electra is probably more likely to reach production. But hey, we can dream of the brand's beautiful Wildcat EV concept coming to life in the form of some sporty two-door. The Cadillac Celestiq could act as the base for the Buick, which itself has 600 hp – so here's hoping some of that technology carries over.

Release Date: 2024

Range: 300 Miles (est.)

Speaking of the Celestiq; Cadillac's first electric luxury EV should be available early in 2024. We've already seen the lovely concept car in the metal, as we know that the first examples will cost upwards of $300,000. In terms of power, the Celestiq will pack 600 hp and GM estimates 300 miles of driving range.

Canoo Pickup Truck

Release Date: 2024

Range: 200 Miles (est.)

Canoo's cute little electric truck has been around in concept form for nearly two years now. But hopefully next year is when the company finds a way to put the pint-sized pickup into production. Canoo says it will have up to 500 hp and at least 200 miles of range, with both six- and eight-foot bed configurations available.

Canoo SUV

Release Date: 2023

Range: 200 Miles (est.)

Before Canoo brings its pickup to market, the company should have its bubbly SUV (or, van) on the road. We've already seen a few prototypes put to use as NASA transport vehicles, and hopefully by the end of the year, you'll actually be able to get your hands on one. Like the truck, Canoo says that its SUV will have around 200 miles of driving range, but it will be less powerful with around 350 hp on tap.

Release Date: 2023

Range: 320 Miles

The stylish Chevy Blazer EV debuted in concept form back in July of 2022, boasting up to 557 hp in SS guise and a healthy 320 miles of range at its most efficient. The production version will debut this year – possibly as early as the summer – and most of those specs should carry over from the concept. Pricing for the Blazer EV will start at $44,995.

Chevrolet Corvette EV

Release Date: 2025

Range: TBD

Chevrolet plans to spin off the Corvette nameplate as its own sub-brand – sort of like what Dodge did with SRT a few years back. The Corvette range will include sedans, SUVs, and even an electric Corvette. Rumors say we could see the first products from the newly expanded Corvette lineup as early as 2025, but details on things like performance and range are pretty slim.

Release Date: 2023

Range: 300 Miles

Joining the sporty Blazer EV will be the more mainstream and affordable Chevrolet Equinox EV. Expected to arrive in production form later this year, the Equinox EV will offer up to 290 hp in the most powerful trim and up to 300 miles of range. The 300-mile Equinox will have a bigger battery pack, naturally, while the most-powerful trim will pack two motors with all-wheel drive.

Release Date: 2023

Range: 400 Miles

Probably one of the most highly anticipated battery vehicles in Chevrolet's growing range is the Silverado EV. Scheduled to go on sale later this year, the Silverado EV will come in various trims. The base Work Truck kicks things off with 510 hp and 400 miles of range, while the top-end RST will pack a hearty 754 hp – with lots of other options in between.

Release Date: 2024

Range: 300 Miles (est.)

DeLorean is back with the beautiful and all-electric Alpha5 sports car. The concept made its public debut last year in Pebble Beach, but the production version is expected to hit the road sometime next year. DeLorean says the Alpha5 will be able to hit 60 in just 3.4 seconds and drive up to 300 miles on a single charge.

Release Date: 2024

Range: 500 Miles (est.)

Muscle car fans shouldn't be too worried about Dodge's move from ICEs to EVs. The Charger Daytona SRT will still be plenty powerful packing up to 600 hp in its most powerful spec. And with an 800-volt architecture underneath, early estimates suggest the Charger could have 500 miles of range.

Faraday Future FF91

Release Date: 2023

Range: 381 Miles

Yes, Faraday Future is still alive and kicking. Even with a tumultuous few years, the company hopes to have its first EV on the road in production form as early as this year. The FF91 SUV has been testing for years now, and when it hits production it could have as much as 1,050 hp and just over 380 miles of range.

Fisker Ocean

Release Date: 2023

Range: 350 Miles

Fisker plans to start mass production on its electric Ocean SUV in just a few weeks; we could see the first few examples as early as this spring. With 350 miles of maximum range and a starting price of $39,000, the Fisker Ocean could be an interesting affordable option.

Fisker Pear

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

If you thought the Fisker Ocean was affordable, Fisker plans to release a second model in 2024 with a sub-$30,000 starting price. The Pear (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) will be smaller than the Ocean and it will almost certainly lose some of the Ocean’s more premium features, like the solar roof. It will reportedly be built at the Lordstown Assembly plant in Ohio.

Ferrari Electric Supercar

Release Date: 2025

Range: TBD

Ferrari is hesitantly heading into the future with a powerful electric performance car. We won’t see it until 2025, granted, and the details are mostly unknown. But CEO Benedetto Vigna does promise that Ferrari’s first EV will be an emotional vehicle and offer a "unique driving experience."

Ford F-150 Lightning High-Performance

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

Ford will probably show off a prototype of a more powerful F-150 Lighting pickup this year, especially given its recent F1 tie-in with Red Bull. But there is a strong chance that the Lightning brings some of those ideas to production with a sportier F-150. Our crystal ball tells us that a 2024 release date is entirely possible.

Release Date: TBD

Range: TBD

After the achingly pretty Genesis X concept debuted last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the company quickly confirmed that the convertible was headed for production. Estimates say the Genesis X would cost well over $200,000 or $300,000.

Release Date: 2024

Range: 400 Miles

The GMC Sierra EV will show up a year after its corporate cousin the Silverado EV – but it won't come any less equipped. With up to 400 miles of range and 754 hp in top-spec, the Sierra EV will start at over $100,000 for the Denali Edition 1. Expect more affordable examples debuting later in 2024 and into 2025.

Honda Prologue

Release Date: 2024

Range: 320 Miles (est.)

The Prologue will be Honda's first electric vehicle in the US and it will borrow GM's Ultium platform that also underpins the upcoming Blazer and Equinox EVs. Assuming it will have nearly all of the same components, the Prologue should boast over 300 miles of range in top-spec and likely cost about $45,000 to start.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has just hit the US and will go on sale in the spring. But buyers wanting something sportier will have to wait for the Ioniq 6 N, which hasn't been confirmed yet but is rumored for a late 2024 release date. Given that the standard Ioniq 6 boasts up to 320 hp and 361 miles of range, an Ioniq 6 N would hopefully have somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 hp.

Hyundai Ioniq 7

Release Date: 2024

Range: 300 Miles (est.)

The Ioniq 7 will be Hyundai's version of the three-row Kia EV9. Built on the same E-GMP platform as most of Hyundai's other EVs, the Ioniq 7 will look similar to the SUV concept that debuted late last year and should have over 300 miles of range.

Jeep Recon

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

Until the Wrangler EV arrives (if ever), the Jeep Recon could be the battery-powered off-roader you've been wanting. Seen here in concept form, the Recon will have rock-crawling abilities and traditional Jeep features like removable panels and doors. Jeep hasn't released any information on what the range or power figures might look like, so we'll just have to wait.

Release Date: 2023

Range: 300 Miles

The Kia EV9 makes its global debut at this year's New York Auto Show in April. Based on the many teasers and spy photos we've already seen, the production three-row should look very similar to the concept and could have more than 300 miles of range.

Lexus LFA EV

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

Lexus wants to bring the LFA back, sort of, in the form of an all-electric sports car. Previewed by the absolutely lovely Electrified Sport concept from 2021, a new Lexus sports car would have classic rear-drive proportions, a 0-60 time of around two seconds, and yes, even a "virtual" manual gearbox. Hopefully we see the production version by 2024.

Lincoln Star

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

Lincoln is another automaker on this list aiming to have a fully electric lineup in the next few years. By 2030, Lincoln says that every new car it sells will be an EV – and that might include a version of the Star SUV concept pictured here. Expect the Lincoln Star by 2024 with an estimated starting price of around $70,000.

Lucid Gravity

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

Lucid’s first SUV will be dubbed Gravity. Teasers from 2022 previewed the stylish SUV with Lucid promising lots of power, impressive range, and three rows of seating for up to seven passengers. Reservations are scheduled to open this year, but the Lucid Gravity won’t hit the road officially until 2024.

Mercedes-Benz EQG

Release Date: 2023

Range: 300 Miles (est.)

Mercedes-Benz is making its iconic G-Class off-roader electric. Previewed by the futuristic Concept EQG from 2021, the production version promises to have "phenomenal performance" both on and off-road. Mercedes estimates that the EQG should be able to achieve more than 300 miles on a single charge, and we could see the production version as early as this year before it goes on sale in 2024.

Nissan Electric Sports Car

Release Date: TBD

Range: TBD

Although Nissan hasn't actually confirmed a new electric sports car, the company has hinted at a sporty EV in the past. And the arrival of the recent Max-Out concept could also preview a sporty future for the brand.

Polestar 4

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

As the Polestar 3 SUV arrives in dealerships in just a few months, a sportier Polestar 4 will follow. Think of it as the "coupe" alternative to the more traditional Polestar 3, a la the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. It will be smaller overall than the 3 and will offer both rear- and dual-motor configurations. It could show up as early as next year, but no other details are known.

Polestar 5

Release Date: 2024

Range: TBD

After the Polestar 3 and 4 SUVs, a Polestar 5 sedan – or liftback – is expected to join the fray. Borrowing cues from the beautiful Precept concept, the Polestar 5 will be the most expensive car in the range at around $100,000 to start (until the next car on this list arrives).

Polestar 6

Release Date: 2025

Range: TBD

The internet talked and Polestar listened. The darling O2 convertible concept is heading to production in 2025 thanks to a hugely positive reception from fans. Polestar is using the Porsche 911 and Taycan to help benchmark the 6, which could have upwards of 800 hp when it arrives in 2025. And it should be well over $100,000.

Porsche Electric Hypercar

Release Date: TBD

Range: TBD

Porsche promises that an electric hypercar will be part of the company's plans moving forward. The problem? CEO Oliver Blume is pretty non-committal in regards to exactly when that might happen. Hopefully it's before the end of the decade, at least.

Porsche Macan EV

Release Date: 2023

Range: 300 Miles (est.)

The Macan SUV is next in line for a full battery treatment. As part of Porsche's push to have 80 percent EV sales by 2030, the upcoming Macan EV will play a big role. It will have an 800-volt architecture that will allow it to charge from five to 80 percent in just under 25 minutes, as well as upwards of 603 hp with both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. We should see the Macan EV later this year.

Release Date: 2024

Range: 500 Miles (est.)

The Ram 1500 REV is much like the Ford Lightning in that it doesn't lose its traditional truck styling just because it has battery power. Debuting its production shape in early 2023, the 1500 REV rides on a Stellantis STLA architecture designed specifically for body-on-frame EVs. It will have front and rear motors giving it standard all-wheel drive, and there's even talk of a range-extended model with a gas engine.

Scout Pickup Truck

Release Date: 2026

Range: TBD

The Scout brand is back in a big way. Under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, the company said initially that it would partner with Foxconn or Magna Steyr to build its first production vehicle. But now Scout brand plans to build a pickup and eventually an SUV at its dedicated factory– both vehicles will be sold in the US.

Scout SUV

Release Date: 2026

Range: TBD

Shortly after the Scout pickup is released in 2026, a Scout SUV will follow. Just like the truck, we don't know much about Scout's SUV other than that it will be built alongside the pickup at a dedicated Scout factory. Otherwise, it should have rugged styling like the Rivian R1S and could cost around $50,000 to start.

Release Date: 2024

Range: 500 Miles (est.)

We might see a few production-ready examples of the Tesla Cybertruck on the road by the tail end of 2023. But even CEO Elon Musk admits that the outrageous pickup won't go into full production until early in 2024. Prototypes spotted earlier this year show evidence that the Cybertruck is closer to production than before.

Tesla Hatchback

Release Date: TBD

Range: TBD

For a long time, there have been rumors of an “affordable” Tesla. Initially, the Model 3 was supposed to be that car, but now there are reports suggesting a $25,000 Tesla hatchback could be the new entry point of the brand. There have been spy photos of the proposed prototype testing in China, but details on the project otherwise are pretty slim.

Release Date: 2023

Range: 620 Miles (est.)

We know – we're being extremely hopeful with a proposed 2023 release date for the Tesla Roadster. But the prototype debuted back in 2017, and with production of the Cybertruck (likely) kicking off in earnest, there is a slim chance that we see the production Roadster before the end of the year. A slim chance, but a chance nonetheless.

Toyota Supra EV

Release Date: 2025

Range: TBD

Toyota will eventually send the current Supra off with a more-powerful GRMN model a la the Corolla hatchback. But after that, if there are any hopes for the Supra to stick around in Toyota’s lineup, it will have to go electric. It's expected to debut in 2025 alongside the electric Lexus LFA and might even have the same simulated manual gearbox.

Volkswagen Electric Sports Car

Release Date: TBD

Range: TBD

With the success of the ID.4 and the, well, buzz surrounding the new ID. Buzz, it should come as no surprise that VW is planning an electric sports car, too. Rumored to have 680 hp similar to the Porsche Taycan, the VW sports car would use the automaker's ubiquitous MEB electric platform.

Release Date: 2023

Range: 330 Miles (est.)

The ID.7 is the next vehicle up in VW's growing EV range in the US. Destined to replace the ICE Arteon, the ID.7 boasts a sleek sedan design and VW estimates that it should be able to drive 435 miles on the European WLTP cycle. That number will probably be closer to 330 miles in the US based on the more conservative EPA rating.

Release Date: 2024

Range: 200 Miles (est.)

Although Volkswagen has already released the standard-wheelbase ID. Buzz abroad, the America-bound ID. Buzz long-wheelbase (or LWB) debuts for the first time this summer. Buyers will be able to get their hands on one early in 2024, with an estimated starting price of around $45,000. In Europe, the Buzz is rated at over 260 miles on the generous WLTP cycle, but here in the US expect around 200 miles of range to start.

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion

Release Date: 2025

Range: 300 Miles (est.)

The ID.7 and the ID. Buzz should be well established in the US market by the time a production version of the ID. Space Vizzion shows up. Previewed at the Los Angeles Auto Show a few years back, the Space Vizzion is a lovely looking all-electric station wagon that touts an estimated 300 miles of range.

Volvo EX30

Release Date: 2024

Range: 300 Miles (est.)

Volvo is building out an entire portfolio of EVs, starting with the current XC40 and V40 Recharge models, and soon to be joined by a second EX-branded model after the EX90. The EX30 will be slightly smaller than the current XC40. Volvo hasn't released any hard figures on the EX30, but the current XC40 Recharge can drive up to 240 miles on a charge according to the EPA. We expect the EX30 to be a bit more efficient.

