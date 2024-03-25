Genesis has a new SUV—or at least, the concept of what could become one. This is the Neolun, and it’s making its debut at this year’s New York Auto Show. Inspired by "Korea’s iconic moon-shaped porcelain jars," notes Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, the Neolun concept has a unique boxy design with Genesis’s signature "two lines" lighting motif front and rear.

The exterior wears a Midnight Black and Majestic Blue two-tone paint job, while the interior has gorgeous Royal Indigo leather with white piping. Two rows of luxurious chairs rotate toward each other to mimic the warmth of a living room. Speaking of warmth—the floor of the concept is heated. Not just the seats, but the entire floor.

The Neolun has a special sound system with an advanced “sound architecture” that gives passengers a fully immersive, concert hall-like audio experience. Like in the GV60, there’s a crystal sphere in the front compartment that rotates when the audio system is engaged.

The Genesis Neolun concept previews a properly large SUV. In this case, the concept only has two rows of seats, but we know that a production GV90 is on the way, and that version should at least offer a third row. Like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Genesis could potentially offer two variants of the GV90—one with two more luxurious rows, or a traditional version with three rows of seats.

Details like performance, powertrain, and price remain a mystery. We should know more about what the production version of this concept could look like before the end of the year.