Aston Martin wants to capitalize on the huge success of its DBX by turning it into a Land Rover Defender rival. Banking on the growing demand for off-roaders, the Gaydon-based marque is analyzing the prospects of launching a posh go-anywhere vehicle. Autocar reports the new derivative is internally known as "Project Rambo," a nod to the LM002 "Rambo Lambo."

The British magazine goes as far as to call it a "shock model" of which design proposals are currently being studied. Aston Martin supremo Lawrence Stroll has yet to approve the adventurous DBX for production but could pull the trigger should there be a solid business case. Rather than being a permanent member of the lineup, it could end up as a special edition. Rumor has it production will be limited to just 2,500 examples.

Aston Martin DBX off-road

139 Photos

The irony in this report is that Aston Martin's 4x4 could use the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that powers the AMG G63. This mild-hybrid engine is good for 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, enabling the sportiest G-Class to reach 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. However, the all-terrain DBX would be quicker since the regular version is roughly 700 pounds lighter than the AMG-ified Geländewagen.

Let's keep in mind the regular DBX also uses the M177 engine from Affalterbach, packing 697 hp and 664 lb-ft in the DBX707. The regular model has been discontinued for 2025, leaving only the higher-powered variant on sale. It hits 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reaches a 193-mph top speed.

Mercedes-AMG already has the technology for a lot more power but it's unclear whether Aston Martin will have access to it. The recently launched GT63 S E Performance pairs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor for a combined 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft. These figures would make the so-called Project Rambo the most powerful SUV in the world with a combustion engine.

How much would it cost? Logic tells us the off-roader would command a premium over the DBX707, which started at $245,085 before the facelift. At the same time, the rugged Aston Martin would cost considerably more than the AMG G63, which for 2025 starts at an estimated $188,000.