After years of teasers, Lucid on Thursday finally revealed its first SUV, the Gravity. The all-electric utility vehicle promises a maximum range of over 440 miles and a starting price under $80,000, with production expected to begin in late 2024.

Lucid says the Gravity is a luxury electric SUV without compromise. Inside you'll find seating for up to seven people or, with the second and third rows folded, more than 112.0 cubic feet of storage space available. The Gravity can handle over 1,500 pounds of payload, and tow up to 6,000 pounds. Without a trailer attached, Lucid claims the Gravity can sprint to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

That sports-car-like acceleration is thanks to a new platform developed from the ground up based on the company's 900-volt electrical architecture. Lucid describes the battery pack as smaller, lighter, and more sustainable, capable of adding up to 200 miles of range in roughly 15 minutes. It's connected to in-house designed electric motors the company claims are the most power-dense currently in production.

The Gravity can impress off-road, too, with an optional air suspension system Lucid calls Zero Gravity. It can automatically raise and lower itself based on various terrain needs, according to the company. For those who would rather adjust ride height manually, the system offers the ability to do so.

Lucid makes a big deal about the Gravity's interior, describing the cabin as an experience "designed for both the body and the mind." To that end, the company has added a feature called Lucid Spaces, which, at the tap of a touchscreen, "transforms the cabin into a serene oasis, immersing drivers in the soothing atmosphere of locations like Lake Tahoe or Joshua Tree." It does this by showing scenery on the cabin screens, adjusting cabin lighting, and playing ambient sounds through the speaker system.

Like Lucid's other car, the Air sedan, the dashboard is made up mostly of screens, with a gigantic 34-inch gauge cluster spanning the length of the driver's side and central portion of the forward-facing space. Above the center console you'll find Lucid's "Pilot Panel," which is just a fancy name for yet another screen that controls things like vehicle settings and climate.

The Gravity very clearly borrows much of its exterior design scheme from its Air sibling, with similar front and rear fascias that include a blade-like nose with sharp, thin headlights. We'd describe it as handsome, and a far step above some of the lifeless, oftentimes awkward-looking stuff coming from other mainstream luxury manufacturers.

While maximum range numbers and starting price have been published, it's not clear just how expensive the Gravity with the most range will be, or how much range the cheapest Gravity will get. If the Air sedan's numbers are anything to go by, expect the sub-$80,000 Gravity to achieve a high 300-mile range. And don't be surprised to see the 440-mile Gravity priced into the six-figure range.