The BMW lineup will get a new member later this year with the return of the M4 CS. The sports car will slot between the standard M4 and the hotter M4 CSL, joining the M3 CS that BMW introduced in 2023.

Rumors suggest it'll debut sometime next month before going on sale later this year, and we have a solid idea of what BMW plans to offer its customers. Everything we know about the upcoming BMW M4 CS suggests it'll be an impressive performance machine.

What Is the M4 CS?

The BMW M4 CS is a distillation of the brand's best attributes. The first M4 CS (pictured above) debuted in 2018 and BMW only sold 3,000 examples before it was discontinued in 2020. Now the aptly named "Competition Sport" model is back, and this new version will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.

The CS is lighter than standard M4 and has more power, making for a better-handling sports car on the track. BMW uses carbon-fiber reinforced plastic elements on the hood, air intakes, rear diffuser, trunk lid spoiler, side mirror caps, and shift paddles to help cut weight. The M4 CS should be around around 75 pounds lighter than the standard M4, similar to the M3 CS.

What Will It Look Like?

The M4 CS should look very similar to the CSL and the recently updated M4. It will likely have the CSL's front bumper and a similar fascia, as well as yellow daytime running lights, exposed carbon fiber elements, and red grille accents. But don't expect it to be as extreme visually as the CSL.

What Will Power the M4 CS?

All signs point to BMW's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter S58 inline-six engine powering the new M4 CS. It should make 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, like the M3, which BMW will route through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Don’t expect a manual on the M4 CS, unfortunately.

The standard M4 hits 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds, and the M4 CS should shave 0.2 seconds off that time. The top speed should still be somewhere in the neighborhood of 191 mph with the right equipment.

But as the name implies, the M4 CS will be tuned for track use—not just straight lines. Suspension tweaks should make the M4 CS even more capable, as well as upgrades like stiffer engine mounts, improved exhaust, and performance tires. We've seen videos of the new M4 CS testing its mettle at the Nurburgring.

How Much Will It Cost?

The M4 CS will cost more than the standard M4, which starts at $80,095 for 2025. The M4 Competition costs $84,195. But we don't know the exact price of the M4 CS yet. The BMW M3 CS sedan begins at nearly $120,000, a $45,000 premium over the entry-level M3. A similar price increase over the M4 would put the M4 CS in the $130,000 range.

Model Price BMW M4 $80,095 BMW M4 Competition $84,195 BMW M4 CS $130,000 (est.) BMW M4 CSL $140,895

When Does It Go on Sale?

BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel said last year that the new M4 CS would go on sale in mid-2024. A recent report alleged that the new M coupe would debut in May, so we're likely very close to the reveal and start of production. It will slot below the hotter M4 CSL in the BMW lineup.