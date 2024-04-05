There's a new BMW M4 CS on the way, according to a new report from BMW Blog, citing unnamed sources. The high-powered coupe that’ll be based on the recently updated M4 will allegedly debut sometime in May.

All the evidence points to BMW using its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine in the coupe. It’ll supposedly produce the same power as the M4 CSL—543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque—and pack the brand’s eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike its predecessor, the new CS will have xDrive all-wheel drive.

Get the Motor1 Newsletter

If the M4 CS follows the same development path as its M3 equivalent, we expect BMW to shave several pounds from the coupe’s curb weight. The company used carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic for the roof, hood, rear diffuser, and other bits to cut 75 pounds from the sedan. We hope the coupe sees a similar weight reduction.

Previous spy shots captured the hotter coupe out testing in public, including at the Nürburgring. BMW has hidden the updated fascias, which included a prominent front splitter and a small trunk-lid spoiler. According to BMW Blog, it’ll be based on the updated M4 that the company revealed earlier this year, gaining a host of mid-cycle updates such as upgraded headlights, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and new screens.

The most expensive new M4 coupe, the M4 Competition xDrive, starts at $89,295, while the M3 CS costs nearly $120,000. We expect the M4 CS to be as expensive as its four-door singling. BMW will kick off production of the new variant in July, limiting production of the car to just a few thousand units.