BMW will add to its M4 lineup sometime next year, according to a new report. The automaker will introduce the M4 CS, which will sit between the standard model and the hotter CSL variant.

BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel told Autocar that the M4 CS would reach dealers in mid-2024, and it won't be the only update coming to the company's M lineup next year. The new M4 CS will launch alongside updated versions of the M3, M4, and M5, including the M5 Touring wagon.

Gallery: 2024 BMW M3 CS

32 Photos

The automaker added the M3 CS to its lineup earlier this year, and the M4 CS should feature the same upgrades as its four-door sibling. Under the hood, we expect to find BMW's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter S58 inline-six engine, which delivers 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque in the US. Expect BMW to offer the hotter M4 with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The M4 CS should also lose a few pounds if it's going to squeeze between the M4 and M4 CSL. The M3 CS lost 75 pounds by using carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic. BMW used the lightweight material for the sedan's hood, front splitter, rear diffuser, air intakes, trunk lid spoiler, side mirror caps, and roof. Inside, the M3 CS featured CFRP shift paddles and trim, and we expect the engineers to put the M4 CS on a similar diet.

The decreased curb weight and extra power lowered the M3 CS's 0-60 time by two-tenths of a second to 3.2. The regular M4 needs 3.4 seconds to reach 60 mph, and we expect the coupe's upgrades to shave 0.2 seconds off its time.

The M4 CSL, which will sit above the M4 CS, debuted in May 2022 as a limited-production performance monster. BMW planned only to make 1,000 of them for the world as it was the fastest series-production BMW ever to lap the Nürburgring's Nordschleife circuit. The coupe makes 543 hp, but it lost a lot more weight, dropping 240 pounds through the extensive use of CFRP.

The M4 CS is still months away from becoming a reality, but its addition to the lineup isn't surprising. Last December, Meel hinted at the new M4 CS joining the lineup, as the model was missing. Then, a few weeks ago, the company took an unnamed M4-based prototype to the Nürburgring.