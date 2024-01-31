With 503 horsepower on tap from its twin-turbo inline-six, the BMW M4 Competition is anything but underpowered. Yet BMW felt the need to pack even more power into its performance coupe for 2025.

The updated M4 uses the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine as last year, still making 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque on the base model and 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet on the rear-wheel-drive Competition. But moving up to the all-wheel-drive M4 Competition xDrive unlocks an extra 20 hp – bringing the total output figure to 523 hp.

Engine Output 0-60 MPH BMW M4 Twin-Turbo 3.0L I6 473 HP / 406 LB-FT 4.1 Seconds BMW M4 Competition Twin-Turbo 3.0L I6 503 HP / 479 LB-FT 3.8 Seconds BMW M4 Competition xDrive Twin-Turbo 3.0L I6 523 HP / 479 LB-FT 3.4 Seconds

The standard M4 coupe with the six-speed manual transmission still gets to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds while the rear-drive Competition model gets there in 3.8 seconds. The M4 xDrive doesn’t see its 60 mph time improve either, despite the extra power, getting there in 3.4 seconds in the coupe and 3.6 seconds in the convertible.

All versions of the M4 have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph unless you get the optional M Driver’s package, which bumps the top speed to 174 mph for the Convertible and 180 mph for the Coupe.

A new headlight LED design gives the front end of the M4 a more modern look, while the taillights get a new laser-accented design. And if you want to get crazy, BMW offers a new M Design exterior graphic that sends a chunky center stripe down the hood and trunk lid of the car in either black or red, with an M logo on the hood and slimmer accent lines elsewhere on the body.

Inside, a new steering wheel features a flat-bottomed rim and modified spokes and now comes in a special M Alcantara finish for the first time. BMW’s iDrive 8.5 infotainment system also makes its way to the M4 via a new 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional system comes standard on the M4, which includes navigation and an M-specific head-up display.

You’ll have to pay a bit more for the 2025 BMW M4. The base M4 coupe starts at $80,095 with the $995 destination fee included, the rear-wheel-drive Competition coupe is $84,195, and the M4 Competition xDrive coupe is $89,295. Opting for the Competition xDrive convertible will cost you $96,295.