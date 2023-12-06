It's podcast time, and this week's episode is special. Amid vehicle debuts and previews of auto shows, we have the final performance of Mr. Ken Block. Also on the way is a potential on-camera surprise from Chris Smith as it appears he lost a bet. Tune in at 7:30 PM on Motor1's socials to find out what that means, and chat with us in real-time.

This week begins with a new offering from Mercedes-AMG. The high-performance CLE53 Coupe isn't an insane 671-horsepower monster like the latest C63, but it begs the question: can you have just as much fun with a 443-hp machine? We'll find out in today's talk.

We also have a sneak peek at Honda's plan for the future, which looks to include an edgy, wedge-shaped EV. The automaker will debut a concept at CES, which takes place next month in Las Vegas. It will be part of Honda's forthcoming EV push, hot on the heels of the Prelude's surprise return.

And we have to talk Cybertruck. Details of the production model are finally available, presented with all kinds of pomp and circumstance. We will brush away the hype and just consider the stats, which is admittedly tough given the truck's polarizing design. But under the geometric shape, could this be the future of pickup trucks?

Ken Block filmed Electrikhana Two with the Hoonigan crew just weeks before his untimely passing early this year. We didn't know if it would ever come to life as a proper video, but it's here and it sure is nice to see the rally pro killing tires one more time. We'll talk about the new video (which includes some interesting new EV-only stunts) and reminisce about his previous adventures. Smith met Block on a few occasions and has some personal experiences to share. You don't want to miss this.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EST and join in on the discussion. We'll see you online.