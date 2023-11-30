November 21, 2019. That's the day the world was introduced to the geometric wedge known as the Tesla Cybertruck. Back then, it was a polarizing concept pickup truck promising big range, big performance, and a relatively low price tag. Now, it's a polarizing production pickup truck, but does it still deliver on those promises made in a pre-pandemic world?

Here's a quick look at stats for the Cybertruck, coming hot and fast from its production debut at Tesla's factory in Austin, Texas. The big number you're waiting for is 845 horsepower, courtesy of the optional tri-motor powertrain in the "Cyberbeast" trim. If that's a bit too much for you, the dual-motor AWD truck generates 600 hp. The single-motor Cybertruck won't arrive until 2025, and for now at least, power ratings aren't available.

Musk revealed the Cybertruck's curb weight of 6,800 pounds during the debut event. With 845 hp available in the Cyberbeast, the company claims a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of less than 11 seconds. The 600-hp dual-motor truck is a bit slower, reaching 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. And though we don't have a power figure for the single-motor truck, Tesla's website shows a 60-mph time of 6.5 seconds.

As for range, distances are a bit different than they were in 2019. The longest-range model currently listed is the dual-motor version with an estimate of 340 miles. Curiously, the Cyberbeast is close behind at 320 miles despite the significant power increase. The single-motor truck shows an estimated range of 250 miles.

Now that deliveries are underway, we have some pricing to share. The base single-motor Cybertruck will start at $60,990, though it won't be available until 2025 and that's plenty of time for things to change. The dual-motor AWD truck is significantly more, starting at $79,990. And as you'd expect, the range-topping Cyberbeast is the most expensive trim with a $99,990 MSRP.

Past Vs Present:

Looking back to 2019, Musk said the Cybertruck would be available in single, dual, and tri-motor format. Specific power outputs weren't mentioned then, but an 800-hp figure for a potential Plaid trim was rumored to exist. Maximum performance was pegged at 2.9 seconds for a sprint to 60 mph, with a claimed quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds. As for range, the 2019 Cybertruck concept claimed 250 miles for the base trim, with a mid-range option of 300 miles and a long-range 500-mile truck.

And then there's the price. The past four years have been ... difficult for just about everyone. In 2019 – which feels like a lifetime ago given the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain shortages, wars, and economic uncertainty we've endured since then – Musk said the Cybertruck would start at $39,900. That obviously isn't happening now, nor is the range-topping $69,900 MSRP for the tri-motor truck.

We expect to hear more about the Cybertruck in the months to come. Today's event featured the first 10 deliveries to customers, all of whom are Tesla employees. Production is expected to ramp up next year, though at this time we have no idea when Tesla will be able to fulfill an alleged two million reservations placed for its bonkers sci-fi pickup.