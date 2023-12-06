Honda will unveil a new, global electric vehicle at CES on January 9, and the first teaser image reveals the vehicle's razor-sharp lines and wedge shape.

Unfortunately, Honda isn't telling us much about the vehicle yet. We don't even know its name. Honda Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe and Global EVP Shinji Aoyama will unveil the car during the CES presentation, where they'll also present the automaker's vision for a new series of global EVs.

The brightened image above provides a bit more detail than the original photo released by Honda. It allows us to see the wheel well and a glimpse of what appears to be the side mirror. The nose is remarkably sharp but leads to a flat fascia with a pointy splitter. The wheel design appears to feature overlapping spokes.

Whatever Honda calls this vehicle, it looks radically different than every other EV that we know the brand is working on. The brand's Prologue crossover, for example, looks like it might have a combustion engine under the hood, even though it's electric. The company also has electric SUVs coming to China with a very conventional appearance.

In 2022, Honda previewed a variety of upcoming EVs, including some sporty offerings. Given the sharp shape we can see here, it's possible this could be a performance-oriented vehicle. So far, the automaker lacks an electric entry in this segment.

Honda intends to introduce 30 EVs globally by 2030 and an annual sales volume of two million units by that time. For perspective, Tesla delivered 1.31 million vehicles worldwide in 2022. The Japanese automaker wants all of its products in the United States to be EVs or fuel-cell vehicles by 2040.