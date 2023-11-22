It's podcast time, and at 7:30 PM Eastern tonight, you can join us for the latest episode of Rambling About Cars. This week, we have an eclectic mix of topics like the new Subaru Forester, a Ford GT40 road car coming up for auction, and another exploded engine.

You can watch the show on Motor1.com's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels. Feel free to ask questions so we can respond to them. You can reach us here:

After the show, you can find the audio version of Rambling About Cars on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and many more. We also accept emails at podcast@motor1.com.

Gallery: 2025 Subaru Forester

90 Photos

We'll kick off the show by checking out the new 2025 Subaru Forester. Power continues to come from a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. There are a few small changes to the exterior, while the cabin takes a lot of cues from the latest Outback, including the vertically oriented infotainment screen.

There's also a Ford GT40 road car coming up for auction. It's one of 30 street-legal Mark 1 cars. This one is especially fascinating because it has a restoration from the Porsche tuner RUF.

We have another blown-up engine this week. This time, it's a Ford EcoBoost V6 with a piston that turned itself into a grenade.

General Motors won't have commercials during this year's Super Bowl. The decision comes as a surprise because of the automaker's prominent place during the major sporting event in recent times. It premiered EV-focused ads during the game for the past several years.

We'll end the show with a cheap car challenge. We have $3,000 to spend on the most interesting vehicle fitting at least five people that can go on a 500-mile round trip for Thanksgiving. Feel free to look around and contribute your picks in the chat.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EST and join the discussion. We'll see you online.