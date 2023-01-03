Listen to this article

According to a post on The Hoonigans Instagram account, rally driver and entrepreneur Ken Block has died in a snowmobile accident. Block was 55 years old.

In the brief announcement, the Hoonigans team states only that block "passed away in a snowmobile accident," with a request to respect the family's privacy in what will no doubt be a trying time.

A truly inimitable talent, Block was an athlete who competed on skateboards, snowboards, and motorcycles, as well as behind the wheel of all manner of rally car. Many Motor1.com readers undoubtedly encountered Block by way of his singular Gymkhana videos, which date back to 2008.

But Block was perhaps even more talented as a businessman and entrepreneur. Together with Damon Way (a college friend), Block co-founded the company that would become the skate brand DC Shoes in the early 1990s. The brand would grow rapidly over the next decade, entering the zeitgeist just as skating culture was beginning to catch fire, and helping propel Block to greater fame and opportunity.

Over the last decade, Block had a similar success story with his Hoonigan brand, which combined wild stunt videos, savvy marketing, and a love of racing into a merchandising and marketing force.

Block is survived by his wife Lucy, and their three children.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.