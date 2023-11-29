It's podcast time. At 7:30 PM EDT tonight, you can join us for the latest episode of Rambling About Cars. This week, we have guest Carl Pulley to discuss the American Honda Collection Hall. Plus, we have some other topics to discuss.

We'll kick off the show by interviewing Carl Pulley about the new American Honda Collection Hall in California. It's a collection of the brand's most important products throughout the company's history, including automobiles and motorcycles. There are even generators and outboard marine motors there. The space is open to the public for free on the third Saturday of every other month. Honda also hosts a Cars, Motorcycles, and Coffee event there at the same time.

Pulley plans to spend around 30 minutes with us, so be sure to get your questions to us.

After that segment, we'll look at the newly refreshed Porsche Panamera. It has more power, an updated adaptive suspension system, and minor styling tweaks. Well also pay tribute to the Sport Turismo wagon version, which has been discontinued.

Since it debuts tomorrow evening, we'll also go over the information that's currently available about the Tesla Cybertruck.

Toyota surprised us this week by introducing a two-door, short-wheelbase version of the Land Cruiser 70. It's available in the United Arab Emirates and comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V6 gasoline engine producing 228 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque

Finally, we'd like to showcase a video of a transparent engine.

