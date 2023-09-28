Thursdays at Motor1.com mean the Test Car Happy Hour happens at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific). After a pause last week, we are back in the virtual studio with our editors across the country and as always, you can also be our guest. Chat live with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or YouTube. We can see your comments and interact live, so please join us. We love getting your thoughts and feedback.

If you're reading this after the stream, the audio version is available on all major podcast platforms, like Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

This week, the Test Car Happy Hour hosts are Motor1.com Managing Editor Jeff Perez and Senior Editor Brett Evans.

The Nissan Z already has some cred as a neat sports car, but the Nismo version is here to inject some extra spice into the mix. It comes at a literal cost, however, with prices starting at $66,085. Is it worth the cost? Perez spent time behind the wheel and has much to say about the amped-up Z.

He also spent some time with a very different kind of vehicle, namely the electric Ioniq 6. It's not a performance-oriented trim, but there's no denying the sleek styling gives this four-door a modern-day coupe appearance. Does it drive as good as it looks? You can bet Perez has some opinions on that.

Meanwhile, Senior Editor Evans is enjoying a spot of luxury for his weekly motoring adventures. The Mercedes-AMG C43 is the entry point for buyers seeking a tuned AMG sports sedan, packing the automaker's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the hood. It pumps out 402 horsepower, but is it enough to not make you covet the higher AMG trims? One might ask the same question of the other Merc Mr. Evans is talking about, namely the SL43. It's a gorgeous open-roof grand touring machine with 375 hp from its own version of the venerable turbo 2.0. With both cars in his wheelhouse, Evans should have some interesting comparisons to discuss.

We hope you join the conversation and share your thoughts about these models. The podcast starts at 2:30 PM EDT; join us and be ready to ask lots of questions.