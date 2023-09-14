Thursdays at Motor1.com mean the Test Car Happy Hour happens at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific). We have editors living across the United States, and they all love talking about what they're driving. This show allows us to have a face-to-face digital car meetup every week. Plus, you can be our guest by chatting on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Youtube. Please, come and comment because we love hearing your thoughts.

If you're reading this after the stream, the audio version is available on all major podcast platforms, like Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

This week, the Test Car Happy Hour hosts are Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma and Managing Editor Jeff Perez.

Gallery: 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre

24 Photos

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the vehicle in our show's cover image this week, and Miersma is driving it. The coupe is the first EV in the brand's lineup. The luxurious vehicle has two electric motors making a total of 584 horsepower and 664 pound-feet. This is enough power to reach 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. A 102-kilowatt-hour battery provides a range of around 260 miles.

Jeff also has an EV because he's got a Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. It uses two electric motors making a total of 617 hp and 701 lb-ft. An optional AMG Dynamic Plus package lets the powertrain make 677 hp and 738 lb-ft for short periods. The model comes with a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery. Prices start at $110,450. The standard features include the AMG Ride Control+ air suspension and active rear-axle steering.

Perez has also been driving the Mazda CX-90 Plug-In. It has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor making a total of 323 hp and 369 lb-ft. The SUV uses a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery.

We hope you join the conversation and share your thoughts about these models. And be ready to ask lots of questions to our hosts.