The Subaru WRX is the vehicle in our podcast cover image this week. Miersma is driving it. The current model uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat four-cylinder engine that makes 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can select a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT that the brand calls the Subaru Performance Transmission. The starting price for the 2023 model is $31,625.

Miersma is also driving the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid. This model has an electrically assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a total system output of 245 horsepower and hooks up to a CVT. The model offers three rows of seating, which should be helpful of Miersma because he has children. The cabin comes standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

Perez has been driving two very different SUVs. The Land Rover Range Rover Sport is one of them. This model occupies a rung below the regular Range Rover in the automaker's lineup. It combines performance, luxury, and off-road capability into a potent package.

At the other end of the automotive spectrum, he's also driving the Chevrolet Trax. It just received updates for the 2024 model year and prices start as low as $21,495. A $650 Driver Confidence Package adds adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change alert with blind-zone assistance.

