Just like the buildup to the Nissan Z, it seems like we've seen camouflaged prototypes of the amped-up Nismo version for decades. It hasn't been quite that long, obviously, but the wait is over. Say hello to the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo, now with more power, more aero, and more grip for carving corners.

First, let's talk about that power. The source is still a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, but Nissan engineers followed the tried-and-true method of adding more boost, tweaking the cooling system, and adding a tune to find an extra 20 horsepower and 34 pound-feet of torque over the standard Z. Specifically, output rises to 420 hp and 384 lb-ft, and peak torque is available from 2,000 rpm to 5,200 for a fat power band.

Making use of that power is a nine-speed automatic transmission with Nismo-specific tuning, and it's the only gearbox offered (sorry manual fans.) It all goes rearward, turning lightweight Nismo-specific Rays 19-inch wheels shod with Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600s. These tires are similar to the rubber used on the GT-R, only here they measure 285/35 on the back.

More power is nothing if you can't use it. The tires help, but Nissan highlights several design changes that appear subtle at a glance but serve to improve both cooling and downforce. The biggest change comes with the front fascia, utilizing a design Nissan calls Grand-Nose or G-Nose for short. More than just a redesign to eliminate the Z's rectangular grille, it actually extends farther forward in a manner similar to the old Fairlady 240ZG. As a result, the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo is approximately an inch longer compared to the standard model.

A prominent lip spoiler sits at the base of the front fascia, with what Nissan says is the thinnest mesh it's ever used covering the grille opening. The corners of the fascia feature canards that are both stylistic and functional, adding downforce while blending into Nismo side sills. At the back, the Z Nismo gains a larger three-piece rear spoiler that's both wider and taller. Working with the aforementioned side sills and a GT-R-inspired rear fascia, downforce is increased while reducing lift and drag. For now, we'll just have to take Nissan's word for it as there are no performance stats to accompany these changes.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Z Nismo

42 Photos

Upgrades to the suspension and brakes certainly make a difference as well. Nissan fits unique sway bars, retuned dampers, and stiffer springs. The chassis is stiffened to better handle the rigors of attacking race tracks, focusing on the underfloor bracing and a plethora of bushings in the suspension and steering systems. Nissan says the upgrades make the Z Nismo 2.5 percent stiffer, but it also sharpens the steering. Braking is improved with 15-inch rotors in front, with 13.8-inch discs at the back.

To help manage these upgrades, Nissan adds a new Sport + driving mode designed to help drivers make the most of time spent at a track. Shift programming is altered, among other things, and Recaro seats help keep driver and passenger in place. When not on a track, Nismo-specific animations for the digital display and a plethora of red trim give the interior a properly sporty flavor. Outside, the Nissan Z Nismo is available in five colors: Passion Red TriCoat, Brilliant Silver, Black Diamond Pearl, Everest White Pearl TriCoat, and Stealth Gray – a Nismo-exclusive shade.

Pricing for the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo will be announced closer to its on-sale date, which is currently slated for the fall.