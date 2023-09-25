Need a new track toy? The 2024 Nissan Z Nismo is an enticing option that goes on sale later this year with 420 horsepower, a fancy new suspension, and some aerodynamic tweaks. But it isn’t cheap; Nissan is nearly asking Porsche-type money for its newest Nismo model.

The 2024 Nissan Z Nismo starts at $66,085 with the $1,095 destination fee included. Yikes. That's a $22,780 premium over the base Z and an extra $12,780 on top of the Z Performance. Compare that to the 2024 M2, which starts at $64,195 with destination and has 453 hp, and the BMW sounds like a relative bargain by comparison. Even the 500-hp Ford Mustang Dark Horse is only $60,865 (and it has a manual).

Here’s how the Z Nismo stacks up price-wise against those alternatives:

Base Price (w/Destination) Nissan Z Nismo $66,085 BMW M2 $64,195 Ford Mustang Dark Horse $60,865 Porsche 718 Cayman $69,950

And it’s not just the Nismo model; the entire Nissan Z lineup is getting a minor price hike for the 2024 model year. The base Nissan Z Sports starts at $43,305 with your choice of a no-cost manual or automatic. The Z Performance costs $53,305 with the same transmission options. The Z Nismo, of course, is automatic only.

2023 Base Price 2024 Base Price Nissan Z Sport $42,085 $43,305 Nissan Z Performance $52,085 $53,305

The 2024 Nissan Z goes on sale in just a few weeks, but if you want to get your hands on the track-worthy Nismo model, you’ll have to wait until later in the year.