Need a new track toy? The 2024 Nissan Z Nismo is an enticing option that goes on sale later this year with 420 horsepower, a fancy new suspension, and some aerodynamic tweaks. But it isn’t cheap; Nissan is nearly asking Porsche-type money for its newest Nismo model.
The 2024 Nissan Z Nismo starts at $66,085 with the $1,095 destination fee included. Yikes. That's a $22,780 premium over the base Z and an extra $12,780 on top of the Z Performance. Compare that to the 2024 M2, which starts at $64,195 with destination and has 453 hp, and the BMW sounds like a relative bargain by comparison. Even the 500-hp Ford Mustang Dark Horse is only $60,865 (and it has a manual).
Here’s how the Z Nismo stacks up price-wise against those alternatives:
|Base Price (w/Destination)
|Nissan Z Nismo
|$66,085
|BMW M2
|$64,195
|Ford Mustang Dark Horse
|$60,865
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|$69,950
And it’s not just the Nismo model; the entire Nissan Z lineup is getting a minor price hike for the 2024 model year. The base Nissan Z Sports starts at $43,305 with your choice of a no-cost manual or automatic. The Z Performance costs $53,305 with the same transmission options. The Z Nismo, of course, is automatic only.
|2023 Base Price
|2024 Base Price
|Nissan Z Sport
|$42,085
|$43,305
|Nissan Z Performance
|$52,085
|$53,305
The 2024 Nissan Z goes on sale in just a few weeks, but if you want to get your hands on the track-worthy Nismo model, you’ll have to wait until later in the year.
