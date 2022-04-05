Just hours after dropping a subtle teaser image, Mercedes adds a new entry-level version of its elegant SL-Class roadster to the mix. The Mercedes-AMG SL43 literally offers half the engine of its siblings, swapping a twin-turbocharged V8 for a single-turbo four-cylinder. Of course, being a product of AMG, it’s not a typical four-pot. And it certainly doesn’t have half the power.

The big news for this version of the SL-Class is its M139 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Mercedes-Benz fans are familiar with this engine, but the boost comes from a single electric exhaust gas turbocharger. The technology is pulled straight from the automaker’s Formula 1 efforts, utilizing the same 48-volt electrical system that powers the starter-generator. In short, a very small electric motor in the turbo spins up the shaft up until exhaust gases take over. As a result, Mercedes says the engine offers "particularly spontaneous throttle response across the entire rev range" while also increasing engine efficiency.

What does that mean for the driver? The SL43's four-cylinder makes 381 horsepower (284 kilowatts) at 6,750 rpm. As for torque, you'll get a stout 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) starting at 3,250 rpm and holding steady to 5000 revs. The starter-generator system can also add an extra 14 hp (10 kW) for short periods, and yes, that technically makes the SL43 a mild hybrid. Shifting duties are handled by the familiar nine-speed MCT, sending power to the rear wheels only.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL43

38 Photos

Punch the SL43's throttle, and Mercedes estimates a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) blast taking 4.9 seconds. Flat out, the entry-level SL will reach 171 mph (275 km/h). It may have half the turbos, half the cylinders, and half the displacement of its muscular siblings, but it certainly doesn't have half the performance.

This is a breaking story. More updates will come as information is available.