The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan has debuted in Europe. It will come to the United States next year, riding on the long-wheelbase version of the vehicle's body.

The exterior design is familiar but with touches that evoke the ID.4 EV, particularly the closed-off upper grille. The model rides on the MQB Evo platform with front-wheel drive as standard and all-wheel drive as an option.

Gallery: VW Tiguan (2024)

46 Photos

At least in Europe, VW introduces quite a few new powertrain options. The choices for the US are still a mystery.

There are two plug-in hybrid options with total outputs of 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) or 268 hp (200 kW). These models also use a 19.7-kilowatt-hour battery that can provide an electric-only range as high as 62 miles (100 kilometers). The AC charger now supports 11 kW, and the car can accept up to 50 kW when connected to a DC fast charger.

There are also mild-hybrid-equipped choices. The turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder hooks up to a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and 48-volt starter/generator. Cylinder deactivation can let the engine run on two pistons.

The third-gen Tiguan also offers a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, making either 201 hp (150 kW) or 262 hp (195 kW).

Turbodiesel options still exist, too. There's a 2.0-liter tune making 148 hp (110 kW) or 190 hp (142 kW).

The tech upgrades include an improved adaptive chassis control system as available tech. It works with the electronic differential locks. There are also two-valve shocks with an adapted control algorithm.

Inside, VW introduces a new digital instrument display layout and an updated infotainment system. The company's MIB graphic design follows what it already uses in the ID.4, ID.5, and ID.7. Drivers can pick between the view modes: Classic, Progressive, Navigation, and R-Line.

The Tiguan's available safety systems include adaptive cruise control, hill start assist, park distance control, lane keep assist, lane change assist, and more.

Technical details about the US-spec Tiguan aren't yet available. Expect that info to come close to the vehicle's launch in the US.

