In the world of pickup trucks, where nearly every automaker invests millions in innovations and electrification, Nissan is taking a step back in time with the release of the 2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody Edition. This exciting addition to the Frontier lineup is a nostalgic nod to the iconic Nissan Hardbody of the 1980s, blending retro aesthetics with modern engineering to create a truck that's probably going to turn many heads on and off the road.

The original Nissan Hardbody was a rugged and reliable compact pickup truck and Nissan is reviving its spirit with a contemporary twist. Teased for the first time just earlier this month, the 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition is based on the well-equipped Crew Cab SV 4x4 model, and it immediately catches the eye with its heritage-inspired design elements. These include the three-spoke, retro-looking 17-inch alloy wheels that pay homage to the original Hardbody's look, while all-terrain tires ensure this truck is ready for adventure. An aluminum skid plate, black over-fenders, a black side rail, mud flaps, and a bed-mounted bar contribute to the rugged, vintage aesthetic.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody

30 Photos

For those who appreciate the attention to detail, the Hardbody Edition wears black-painted bumpers, mirrors, door handles, and a grille, bringing a cohesive appearance all around. The truck is adorned with black graphics featuring a prominent "4x4" logo on the front doors and a tailgate graphic featuring a cut-out "Nissan" logo, replacing the typical Nissan tailgate emblem.

While the Hardbody Edition embraces its retro roots, the 2024 Frontier also welcomes a new SL grade for those seeking enhanced comfort and convenience. Replacing the SV Premium Package, this grade offers a range of premium features, such as LED headlights, fog lights, daytime running lights, and interior lighting for improved visibility. The leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel provide a touch of luxury to the driving experience.

The practicality of the Frontier is also amplified with the inclusion of 120-volt power outlets in the bed and rear center console, making it easier to power tools or gadgets on the go. Furthermore, a power tilt and slide sunroof, spray-in bedliner, Utili-Track System with adjustable tie-down cleats, remote engine start, and dual-zone automatic climate control cater to both work and leisure needs.

No changes are seen under the hood where the 2024 Frontier continues to be powered by a 310-horsepower, 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 engine, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain, combined with the fully boxed ladder frame, enables a towing capacity of up to 6,640 pounds, while an electronic, shift-on-the-fly system makes it simple to switch between 2WD, 4HI, and 4LO modes of the all-wheel-drive system. When it comes to safety, the 2024 Frontier now offers standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection as standard on all grades.

The 2024 Nissan Frontier, including the exciting Hardbody Edition and the comfort-focused SL grade, is set to hit the market with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $29,770.

As a final note, Nissan launched the current Frontier for the 2022 model year after keeping the previous model on sale for nearly 17 years. Production of the current truck is expected to continue until 2029 and an all-new successor - potentially with an electric powertrain - is expected in 2030.