It's time for another episode of Rambling About Cars. There's a motor show happening this week in Germany that you may have heard about, chock-a-block full of electric concepts. Not to be outdone, Toyota is making motoring waves of its own with the first-ever Century SUV. In short, there's much to discuss.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Century SUV

149 Photos

Our top story this week is the Toyota Century SUV, debuting just hours before our podcast. Known for being arguably the greatest Japanese luxury model of them all, this marks the first time the Century badge has graced an SUV. As with the Century sedan, it will be built in very limited numbers for the Japanese market but that doesn't stop us from learning all about this Rolls-Royce Cullinan competitor.

Speaking of competitors, German brands are swinging hard to capture attention at IAA Mobility 2023. Formerly the Frankfurt Motor Show, the action now takes place in Munich and this year's show is all about electric power. Mercedes-Benz debuted the Concept CLA-Class, the first vehicle to utilize the MMA bones that will support future models. It doesn't look too far from production, but the BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept is a bit more abstract. That said, it previews a production model slated for 2025, and the minimalistic look is quite different from current models in BMW showrooms.

Volkswagen also captured attention with its electric ID. GTI concept. Basically a sporty version of the ID. 2all that debuted earlier this year, it previews the future hot hatch in a fusion of advanced tech and retro styling cues. It's not an all-electric affair, however. Amid the EV concepts we have the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain wagon, riding a bit taller and ready to woo buyers in North America, where it will be offered.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EDT and comment with us in real time on all the latest automotive news. We will see you online.