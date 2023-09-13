It's time for another episode of Rambling About Cars. There's a motor show happening this week in the United States. This means there's much to discuss.

We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific), and you can join us on Motor1.com's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels to chat in real time.

Be Part Of The Conversation Here:

As always, if you can't be with us live, you can watch the YouTube recordings at the end of each show. For our friends who prefer audio, Rambling About Cars posts every Friday on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple, iHeartRadio, Amazon, Deezer, and many more.

Wherever you get your Rambling About Cars fix, please comment, like, subscribe, share... all the good social stuff so we can keep rambling for your (and our) entertainment. And we always welcome emails from all you Ramblers out there! Send us your thoughts, opinions, and extraordinary car stories to podcast@motor1.com.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150

74 Photos

We'll kick off with the 2024 Ford F-150. It receives a refresh with a new nose and improved interior tech.

Plus, there's the 2025 Cadillac CT5 that also has an updated front end. Inside, the vehicle gains a massive screen that functions for the instruments and infotainment.

The updated Jeep Gladiator also just premiered. It has minor aesthetic upgrades but has new options from American Expedition Vehicles. Buyers can make the pickup quite rugged.

The next-gen GMC Acadia is also at the show. It features a chunky look on the exterior. The cabin features an 11-inch diagonal instrument display with a 15-inch portrait-oriented center touchscreen.

Audi has the limited-run RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition for Europe. The company is making just 99 of them.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EDT and comment with us on all the latest automotive news in real time. We will see you online.