Welcome back to another week of Rambling About Cars. Brett T. Evans is our co-host this week because Chris Smith is on vacation. There's still plenty to talk about, though. Monterey Car Week is about to kick off, and there are some surprise debuts.

We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific). If you can't be with us live, you can always watch the recordings on YouTube at the end of each show.

Be Part Of The Conversation Here:

For our friends who prefer audio, Rambling About Cars posts every Friday on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Amazon, Deezer, and many more.

We always love to get emails from all you Ramblers out there! Send us your thoughts, opinions, and extraordinary car stories to podcast@motor1.com.

Gallery: Zenvo Aurora

29 Photos

Our episode image this week shows the newly debuted Zenvo Aurora. There are two versions. The Agil is a rear-wheel-drive track-focused model that makes 1,450 horsepower and 1,033 pound-feet from a quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 and an electric motor. The Tur adds two more motors for turning the front wheels and produces 1,850 hp and 1,254 lb-ft. The base price is an eye-watering $2.8 million.

The Fisker Ronin debuted late last week. It's a four-seat electric convertible with a folding hard top. The powertrain has over 1,000 hp providing acceleration to 60 mph in about 2.0 seconds. Fisker is building 999 of them, and the starting price is $385,000.

The Toyota Rangga concept just premiered at the Indonesia International Auto Show. No technical specs are available, but it's an adorable little commercial vehicle. Toyota even has a contest for people to customize the vehicle digitally.

The Aston Martin DB12 Volante adds open-air driving to the brand's grand tourer. The soft top has eight layers of insulation and folds in 14 seconds. Buyers can select the roof to be black, red, blue, or a mix of black and silver. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 671 hp and 590 lb-ft.

If there's time, we want to cover a few other vehicle debuts. The Mercedes-AMG SL63 Big Sur wears a California-inspired custom orange body. There's a new teaser for the Lamborghini concept debuting in Monterey. We discussed the teaser last week, but the Bugatti Chiron Golden Era actually debuted. Bugatti also built a matching Mistral.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EDT and comment with us in real-time. We will see you online.