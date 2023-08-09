Welcome back to another week of Rambling About Cars, and we have quite a variety of topics for discussion. By that we mean everything from big electric SUVs to JDM sports sedans, supercars, hypercars, and more.

What's shaking for new vehicle debuts? The big tamale this week is the Cadillac Escalade IQ, where IQ really means EV. Yup, this sucker is electrical, and with a starting price of $130,000, it could shock a few bank accounts before all is said and done. It may also shock a few muscle car drivers, as there's 750 horsepower driving the Ultium platform beneath this Caddy's body.

Meanwhile in Japan, there will soon be another Nismo prowling the streets. Fresh after the Z Nismo debut in North America, Japanese buyers get a Skyline Nismo sedan with a bit more power, a bit more aero, and a bit more exclusivity. Only 1,000 will be made, and they're only available for the Japanese market.

And then we have Monterey Car Week. As we move into the waning days of summer, the glitzy California peninsula will soon become a rolling car show of immense proportions. It's also become a popular venue for posh automakers to unveil new models, and 2023 is no exception. We've already seen the $3 million Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster (which we'll talk about in the podcast) but there are several notable debuts to keep an eye on. We'll have a preview of what to expect when the action begins next week.

