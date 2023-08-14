Bugatti already has an accompaniment for the Chiron Golden Era because a Mistral in a similar color premieres at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. This one is a bit different because it lacks the automotive sketches on the side from the other offering.

When looking at them side by side (see below), it appears that the Mistral might be a slightly brighter shade of gold than the Chiron. Although, this could be down to the lighting because the photos of the Golden Era have more shadows on the body.

Bugatti Mistral Gold Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Golden Era

The Chiron Golden Era features a black nose that gives way to the gold color starting on the front fenders. The Mistral is almost entirely gold, except for black sections on the nacelles, engine cover, lower side sills, and rear bumper.

Both vehicles have gold-colored wheels but with different designs. The Mistral has a complex spoke pattern with contrasting black elements. The Chiron wears a five-spoke layout with styling flourishes.

The models also share an interior that mixes gold and black elements. The photos of the Mistral only provide a glimpse of the cabin. The Chiron Golden Era features drawings on the door panels.

The Mistral debuted at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in 2022. The model is coming in a limited run of 99 units, and the first customer delivery is in 2024. Each costs roughly the equivalent of $5.5 million (5 million euros). All of them already have a reserved buyer.

The Mistral uses a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine making 1,577 horsepower, like the powerplant in the Chiron Super Sport 300+. Bugatti hopes for it to be the fastest roadster in the world.

Bugatti has only shown the Mistral in the real world in a black body, at least looking at Motor1.com's previous reporting about the vehicle. Although, it has shown renderings in different shades. Displaying the vehicle in gold at The Quail provides a chance to see the car in a fresh color.

If you want a better look at the Mistral, check out this video from its debut: