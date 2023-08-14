Touted as being the world's first "super tourer," the DB12 is predictably getting the convertible treatment. The latest Volante model from Aston Martin largely inherits the achingly beautiful design of its coupe sibling and throws in unlimited headroom after removing the fixed metal top. In its place is an intricate fabric roof with no fewer than eight layers of insulation to keep the cabin quiet during those long drives a GT typically takes.

It takes 14 seconds for the roof to come down and 16 seconds to go back up while the DB12 Volante is traveling at speeds of up to 31 mph (50 km/h). You won't necessarily have to be inside the car to operate the roof since you can use the key to remotely lower and raise the top as long as you're within a two-meter radius. The roof can also be operated while the high-performance convertible is facing headwinds of up to 31 mph (50 km/h).

2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante

Aston Martin will sell its posh cabrio with a standard black roof but customers can order the DB12 Volante with a red, blue, or black/silver top combined with a plethora of options for the body and interior colors. It's especially true if the car will be ordered with bespoke touches from the Q by Aston Martin department in charge of highly customized builds for deep-pocketed buyers.

Echoing the coupe, the new 2+2 convertible uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. It needs 3.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill, thus making it only a tenth of a second slower than the standard DB12. Flat out, it'll reach a coupe-matching 202 mph (325 km/h).

All that oomph is routed to the wheels via a rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission working in conjunction with a torque converter, an electronic rear limited-slip differential, and a carbon fiber prop shaft. Stopping power is provided by 400-mm front and 360-mm rear discs fitted as standard but Aston Martin offers an optional carbon ceramic brake kit that shaves off 27 kilograms (60 pounds). The DB12 Volante rides on 21-inch forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires tailored to this application.

As seen in the coupe, the DB12 Volante has Aston Martin's new infotainment with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The multimedia system is complemented by conventional controls for often-used functions, including heating and ventilation. Audiophiles can step up from the standard 11-speaker, 390-watt standard sound system to a Bowers & Wilkins 15-speaker, 1,170-watt setup.

Following its public debut at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering on Friday during the Monterey Car Week, the Aston Martin DB12 Volante will enter production in the third quarter of the year. The first deliveries to customers are programmed to take place in Q4 2023.