Welcome back to another week of Rambling About Cars, and we have a very wide variety of topics to cover. Modern muscle cars? Got it. Pickup trucks? Yup. Off-roading SUVs? You bet. Toss in some rumors and a million-dollar "cheap" car challenge, and you get an episode packed with automotive goodness. There's so much to discuss, we even have Motor1 Senior Editor Brett Evans along for the ride.

We go live at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Pacific), and you can join us on Motor1.com's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels to chat in real time.

Be Part Of The Conversation Here:

Motor1com on Facebook

Motor1com on Twitter

Motor1 on YouTube

As always, if you can't be with us live, you can always watch the recordings on YouTube at the end of each show. For our friends who prefer audio, Rambling About Cars posts every Friday on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple, iHeartRadio, Amazon, Deezer, and many more.

Wherever you get your Rambling About Cars fix, please comment, like, subscribe, share... all the good social stuff so we can keep rambling for your (and our) entertainment. And we always welcome emails from all you Ramblers out there! Send us your thoughts, opinions, and extraordinary car stories to podcast@motor1.com.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang GT First Drive

28 Photos

The 2024 Ford Mustang debuted nearly a year ago, but at long last we've finally had a go behind the wheel. Actually, Senior Editor Brett Evans did, and he has plenty to say about the seventh-generation pony car. Is it better than before? Worse? You'll get the scoop right here.

In the off-roading world, few vehicles are as iconic as the Toyota Land Cruiser and a new, smaller version is coming to North America. We received some significant teasers today, and we happened to catch a few extra features that many folks missed. You can bet we'll take a deeper dive into the Land Cruiser's imminent debut armed with this fresh information.

As for new vehicle debuts, we have the new Mitsubishi L200/Triton pickup truck. Regardless of what you call it, you won't find it sold in North America but it's a big deal in other parts of the world. That makes it a big deal for Bruce and Smith, and we will go over the basics on both the truck you can buy, and the rally version that Mitsubishi will race.

From there, we'll stick with Japanese brands and discuss fresh Honda S2000 rumors about an electric version coming soon. Does the S2000 still make sense without a high-revving, naturally aspirated engine?

And if you're a fan of Rambling About Cars cheap car challenge, we have a new one and it's like nothing we've done before. In the fantastic world of affluent car collectors, $1 million is cheap so we're going to peruse upcoming auctions taking place next month in California and make a single purchase. How far does $1 million go during Monterey Car Week? We're going to find out.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EDT and comment with us in real time. We will see you online.