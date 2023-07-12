Welcome back to another week of Rambling About Cars, and we have an extraordinary podcast to share with everyone. Senior Editor Jeff Perez joins us to look at all the vehicles debuting at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

As always, you can be part of the conversation at:

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari KC23

18 Photos

If you can't join us, the audio podcast episode goes up on Fridays. You can find it on platforms like Spotify, Apple, iHeartRadio, Amazon, Deezer, and many more.

Wherever you get your Rambling About Cars fix, please comment, like, subscribe, share... all the good social stuff so we can keep rambling for your (and our) entertainment. And we always welcome emails from all you Ramblers out there! Send us your thoughts, opinions, and extraordinary car stories to podcast@motor1.com.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off this Thursday, July 13, and we already know about most of the vehicles debuting there.

With over 20 vehicles premiering, we can't dedicate equal time to all of them. We intend to put extra time into discussing the Aston Martin Valour, Caterham Project V, Ferrari KC23, and the Lamborghini Diablo restomod.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EDT and comment with us in real time. We'll see you online.