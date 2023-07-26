Hot on the heels of debuting the new Mitsubishi Triton pickup, the brand revealed the competition version. It will compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally running through Thailand and Laos in August.

The double-cab Triton rally truck uses a 2.4-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder that makes 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters). A snorkel lets the engine breathe during the event's river crossings. A six-speed manual sends the power to Mitsubishi's Super Select 4WD-II system, and there are limited-slip differentials on both axles.

The pickup features a revised suspension with twin dampers at each corner. The track is wider than stock, and the 17-inch wheels support Yokohama Geolander tires

The truck uses carbon-fiber parts for the hood, doors, and cargo bed. A big bar is on the A-pillar opposite the snorkel. There's a stripped interior and a roll cage in there.

"Triton rally cars have undergone over 2,000 km of endurance testing in Japan and Thailand with no major problems," said Team Mitsubishi Ralliart team director Hiroshi Masuoka in the rally truck's announcement.

Masuoka will accompany the rally trucks in a specially prepped Delica D:5 with a matching Ralliart paint scheme, a roof basket, and a light bar.

The new road-going Triton (or L200 in some markets) is the sixth generation of the truck. An updated ladder frame improves torsional rigidity by 60 percent Buyers can choose double cab, club cab, and single cab body configurations.

Mitsubishi announced three tunes of the 2.4-liter turbodiesel. There are versions making 148 hp and 243 lb-ft; 181 hp and 316 lb-ft; and 201 hp and 347 lb-ft. Buyers can select a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.

The available Super Select 4WD-II system has a limited-slip center differential that generally routes 40 percent of the power to the front and 60 percent to the rear. The selectable drive modes are 2H, 4H, 4HLc for locking the center diff, and 4LLc for low range with center diff locked. It also has Active Yaw Control to improve cornering by applying the brake to the inside front wheel. Hill descent control and hill start assist are among the off-roading features.

The new Triton will go on sale in Thailand first, and Mitsubishi will gradually roll it out in other Asian markets. It goes on sale in Japan in early 2024. There's no indication of Mitsubishi selling it in the United States.