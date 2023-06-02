Redesigning history is hard. For many automakers, their logos represent decades worth of heritage. But over the past few years we've seen a number of automakers redesign their iconic logos – some for the better, others for the worse, but most all of them exceptionally minimalist.

The trend of beveled edges and silvery finishes is long gone. These days, graphic designers have reduced logos – even outside of the automotive realm – to bland 2D silhouettes. The swarm of redesigns for car markers kicked off with Mini in 2015, while brands like Audi, Aston Martin, and BMW followed in the years since.

With that in mind, let's take a look at all of the automaker logo redesigns that have taken place over the past few years.

Aston Martin's iconic wings haven't changed much since they debuted in the early 1930s. But for 2022, the company simplified its angelic icon with fewer lines and a more pronounced "Aston Martin" wordmark.

Audi hasn't strayed far from its roots with this most recent look. The company ditched the raised edges of its iconic interlocking rings logo – which debuted originally in 1969 and received a silvery redesign in 2005 – and went the trendy 2D route.

To BMW's credit, the BMW roundel logo hasn't changed much since its introduction in 1917. But this new look follows a theme common on this list: flattening. The beveled edges of the roundel redesign from 1997 fade for a flatter, minimalist look with fewer elements. The blue and white colors are gone, too, going for a transparent motif instead.

Buick's new logo is arguably one of the few on this list that improves on the previous design (rather than just flattening it). This new look sheds the staggered tri-shield emblems and removes them from inside the circular badge, laying them neatly side-by-side.

The Cadillac crest logo loses its red, blue, and gold inserts for a stylish black-and-white motif. The overall shape hasn’t changed, but again, designers flattened the logo for a 2D effect as opposed to the raised edges of the previous design.

FCA / Stellantis (2020)

This isn't so much a simple logo redesign as it is a complete rebranding. FCA and PSA are now Stellantis – and have been since 2020. That updated corporate structure also comes with a fresh logo with the new group name front and center.

Citroen simplified its logo while also reviving some historic cues in the process. The dual upward arrows – now with less beveling, of course – are positioned within an oval badge that harkens back to the original Citroen logo from 1919.

General Motors (2021)

GM updated its logo in 2021, removing the hard edges and blocky letters for sleeker, more modern branding. The light blue edges are to represent “clean skies” as the company continues its EV push, while the new GM logo marks the first redesign in 50 years.

Jaguar Land Rover / JLR (2023)

The individual Jaguar and Land Rover brands aren't changing their logos (so far as we know), but it's the entire corporate entity that is moving to a new name and design. Formerly Jaguar Land Rover, the new JLR simplified its identity and unveiled a clean abbreviation logo to reflect that.

Kia had one of the more controversial redesigns on this list. The company shed its longstanding oval identity and went with an ultra-sleek new logo. But the lack of spacing between the "I" and "A" in "KIA" still has some people on the internet wondering what the new "KN" car is.

Lancia, the Italian automaker once known for iconic rally cars like the Delta Integrale and the O37, is on the verge of a major comeback. A new concept car with a fresh Lancia logo debuted late last year, ushering in the brand's electric era.

The updated Lotus logo signifies the brand's fresh start. But the look doesn't stray far from the automaker's history by doing what many other brands have done – flatting and simplifying its formerly beveled edges. The Lotus lettering has also been straightened for a cleaner look.

Mini was one of the first brands to remove the raised edgess and go completely flat. The historic winged logo loses its silvery edges and opts for a monotone, minimalist design, like many other updated emblems on the list.

Nissan's former logo was stuck in the '90s with hard beveled edges and a shiny silver finish. Thankfully, this new logo goes 2D with a simpler wordmark and a minimalist look, even ditching the sharp edges of the previous emblem for a sleeker open design.

Peugeot didn't simplify so much as the company did a full redesign of its iconic lion logo. The full-bodied feline is gone, and in its place is a new shield with the Peugoet wordmark and an aggressive (but still minimalist) lion's head.

Porsche went with the "if it ain't broke don't fix it" redesign. The classic crest logo remains, but now it features more pronounced "Stuttgart" lettering at the top, new honeycomb-like vertical slats, and less spackling on the bronze elements.

Renault really went simple with its logo redesign in 2021. The Renault name was removed entirely and the silver diamond logo is now two interlocking angular lines that create the same shape.

Volkswagen's iconic roundel logo hasn't changed much since the mid-1940s. So for the redesign in 2019, VW cleaned up its look with a flattened design that features no beveling. And for the first time in history, the "W" doesn't connect with any of the outer edges.

Volvo quietly updated its logo in 2021 and, again, opted for the minimalist route. The logo is flatter, cleaner, and simpler than the silvery logo from the mid-2000s. The company even removed the rectangular housing for the Volvo wordmark.