The manual is a dying breed. In 2023, only 1.7 percent of total car sales in the US were manuals. That is a slight increase from previous years, but still not enough to make a huge dent. However, that’s not to say there aren’t still options out there for enthusiasts looking to row their own.

We’ve compiled a list of every manual car that you can still buy in 2024. The options range from sub-$20,000 sedans to multi-million-dollars hypercars, with a few trucks and off-roaders in the mix. By our count, there are 40 cars you can still get with a manual—if you know where to look.

The Integra is the only car in the Acura lineup that still has a manual transmission. But if you want one, you'll have to upgrade to the A-Spec model with the Technology package, which starts at $37,995. That gets you the six-speed with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 200 horsepower, and front-wheel drive.

Another way to get a six-speed manual in the Integra is by opting for the performance Type S model. That version pairs a manual with a potent turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sending 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. The Integra Type S isn't cheap, though—it starts at $52,995 with destination.

If you have a penchant for rare British sports cars with a six-speed and a V-12, Aston Martin has just the car for you. Limited to just 110 examples worldwide, the Aston Martin Valour has a retro design inspired by the iconic V-8 Vantage of the 1970s and 1980s. Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 engine making 705 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. But the pièce de résistance is a six-speed manual transmission with a mechanical limited-slip differential. Assuming it's not already sold out, the Aston Martin Valour costs $1.5 million.

The BAC Mono gets in on a technicality. The limited, one-seat track car doesn't have a traditional manual. Instead, it uses a sequential racing gearbox with a single clutch and six gears. That means you have to depress the clutch pedal to get into first gear, and can flick the paddles (without touching the clutch pedal) thereafter. You probably won't see many BAC Monos at your local dealership, anyway; the track toy starts at around $200,000.

Soon, you might not be able to buy a BMW M car with a manual gearbox. But for now, BMW still offers a six-speed manual on most of its M cars, including the latest M2. It has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine making 453 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, which gets you to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds. The eight-speed automatic is slightly quicker to 60, getting the M2 there in 3.9 seconds comparatively. The M2 starts at $64,195 for 2024.

Just like the M2, you can still get the BMW M3 with a six-speed manual (for now). Doing so gets you 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque from a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, sending the M3 to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. Upgrading to the M3 Competition gives you an eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive, dropping that 60 mph time to 3.8 seconds. But for the base M3 with a manual, you'll “only” have to dish out $76,995.

Everything that applies to the M3 carries over to the M4 coupe. The base M4 has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, with a standard six-speed manual transmission. The M4 still gets to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds, but it is pricier than the sedan. The M4 starts at $80,095 for the 2025 model year.

Finally, for 2024, the BMW Z4 gets a manual transmission. Praise be. Available exclusively on the M40i model in the US, that version of the Z4 has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six making 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which launches it to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds. But the manual Z4 isn't cheap; it starts at $70,945. That's nearly $15,000 more than its cousin, the Toyota Supra, with the manual.

Cadillac only has two manual cars left in its lineup—and they both have the name “Blackwing.” The CT4-V Blackwing pairs its six-speed with a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V-6 engine making 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque, which launches it to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds, as opposed to 3.9 seconds with the automatic. Rev-matching comes standard as does a no-lift shift function, which allows you to row through gears without having to take your foot off the gas pedal. The CT4-V Blackwing costs $62,890.

The CT4-V's big brother, the CT5-V Blackwing, also comes with a six-speed manual. That car has a hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 making 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. It's also significantly pricier than the pint-sized CT4-V; the CT5-V Blackwing costs $94,690 with destination.

Technically you can still buy a new Camaro with a manual before it's discontinued for 2025. And there are plenty of trims to choose from. Chevy gives you the option of a base 3.6-liter V-6 engine with 335 horsepower, a 6.2-liter V-8 with 455 hp, or a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 with 650 hp on the top-trim ZL1. The base manual Camaro starts at $32,495 and the LT1 and SS models with the V-8 start at $40,395 and $43,895, respectively. The Camaro ZL1 costs $73,695.

Of course the Mustang has a manual transmission. As the sole survivor of Detroit's modern muscle car era, it serves up a six-speed stick for the 5.0-liter V-8 in GT, GT Premium, and Dark Horse trims. It's the standard gearbox for those models, but sadly you can't choose it with the lower-priced Mustang Ecoboost. That means the least expensive manual-equipped Mustang starts at $43,555 with destination included.

Off-roaders can manually swap seven gears with several Bronco models, including the entry-level Big Bend. In two-door trim, it starts at $41,525, but you can only have the seven-speed stick with the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. That's still 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, and with a granny gear in that box, the manual Bronco is a rock-crawling monster.

In a world of paddle-shifted supercars focused on razor-sharp gear changes, the gorgeous T.33 holds the analog line. Its naturally aspirated Cosworth V-12 spins to over 11,000 rpm, and few things in life are as good as modulating such an engine with an H-gate six-speed. Sadly, few will have that experience because the T.33 has just a small production run, and each one is already spoken for.

A manual-equipped Civic used to be the inexpensive fun machine of choice, and we're happy to say that's still the case. Honda will sell you a Civic Sport hatchback with a 158-horsepower 2.0-liter engine and a six-speed stick for $27,445. It's not exactly a base-model Civic, but it offers buyers a row-your-own experience without stepping into performance-focused trims. The manual is also offered on the Sport Touring, but only in hatchback form. The Civic sedan is CVT only.

The only way to experience the Civic's two performance trims is with a manual. The Si is the cheapest of the two by a considerable margin, starting at $30,195 and packing 200 horsepower. It's a less expensive Acura Integra, but the Civic Type R is an animal on its own. For $45,890 you get 315 horsepower going to the front wheels, upgraded suspension, better brakes, and bragging rights as owning the fastest front-wheel drive car to lap the Nurburgring.

With the Hyundai Veloster N now discontinued, the Elantra N is the only manual-transmission car in Hyundai's performance portfolio. It pairs a six-speed manual with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 275 horsepower. Power goes exclusively to the front wheels, and you'll get to 60 miles per hour in about 5.0 seconds. Buyers who don't want the manual can go for the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic—but it's more expensive. The 2023 Elantra N starts at $34,015 with the manual and $35,515 with the DCT.

One of the few pickup trucks on this list, the Jeep Gladiator keeps the manual dream alive with a six-speed standard across the lineup—from the base Sport model to the rugged Rubicon X. You can hop in the base model with the old-school shifter for as little as $39,690, or go for the full-bore Rubicon X with the six-speed for $64,790.

As long as you stick with the 285-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 engine, Jeep will give you a standard-issue six-speed manual for the entire Wrangler lineup, be it two doors or four. Only two trims are disqualified, the Sahara with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder as standard, and the bonkers Hemi-powered Rubicon 392. Of course, all the 4xe Wranglers are also stick-free given their plug-in hybrid powertrain. A base model Wrangler is a thrifty purchase too, coming in at $33,890 with destination charges included.

With the departure of the Rio for 2024, Kia's Forte sedan is now the cheapest model from the South Korean brand until the K4 arrives next year. However, you'll need to buy the most expensive Forte trim—appropriately named the GT Manual—to experience the only standard transmission Kia currently offers. For $26,545 you get a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, a sport-tuned suspension, dual exhaust outlets, and a burbly exhaust note.

Technically speaking, the Koenigsegg CC850 has an electronically controlled nine-speed gearbox that can swap cogs on its own. But, it also has three pedals and a gated shifter with six slots that, in manual mode, requires the driver to clutch and change gear lest the car stalls out. We've covered the intricate details of how this curious electronic transmission works, and we know some may not consider it a proper manual. That wouldn't stop us from enjoying the CC850's 1,385 horsepower as we pull off a perfectly executed 2-3 shift.

Can you believe that Lotus only offers one vehicle with a manual? It's a sign of the electric times, but Emira holds the line with a six-speed stick offered on the supercharged V-6 model. A six-speed automatic is optional here, but either way, they send 400 horsepower to the rear wheels. First Edition models are still listed on the Lotus configurator, with manual prices starting at $105,400.

Shifting gears in a Mazda3 doesn't come with many choices. The sedan is entirely automatic, and the only hatchback trim with a stick is the 2.5 S Premium in front-wheel-drive flavor. It costs $31,515 before adding any options, though that's limited to a $2,000 appearance package, lighted door sills for $475, and a modest range of accessories. It's the highest-spec Mazda3 you can get with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine, which doles out 191 horsepower.

Of course, this list wouldn't be complete without the Mazda MX-5 Miata. Available for 2024 with its iconic, slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission, the ND Miata has a 2.0-liter engine with 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, and standard rear-wheel drive. The Miata Sport starts at $30,150 with the manual, but if you want the automatic (for some reason), you'll have to upgrade to the Grand Touring model for $36,370.

Even though Mini's manual transmission is on the way out with the 2025 model, you can still get a Cooper hardtop or convertible in 2024 with a six-speed shifter. The standard two-door starts at $26,795 with the manual transmission and a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine making a modest 134 horsepower.

Not only is the Nissan Z pretty, but you can get it with a manual transmission. The base sports car pairs that six-speed with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine making 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The Z Sport starts at $43,350—but if you want the more potent Nismo model with a stick, you're out of luck. Nissan only offers the Z Nismo with an automatic.

It's not just performance cars on this list; the 2024 Nissan Versa is still available with a manual transmission. That is until it's (likely) discontinued. The base Versa S comes with a five-speed manual and a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 122 horsepower and returning up to 30 miles per gallon combined. You can snag one for just $17,350.

By far the priciest manual car you can buy today (in theory) is the Pagani Utopia. Priced at around $2.5 million in the US, the Utopia pairs a seven-speed manual transmission with an 864-horsepower V-12 engine, which gets it to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds. Too bad all 99 Utopia coupes and 99 roadsters are already sold out.

The Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster are pure mid-engine sports cars and both offer a six-speed manual transmission. The coupe is slightly cheaper, at $69,950, but both gearboxes pair to the same 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four engine making 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, sending both body styles to 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds. Its top speed is 170 mph.

The Porsche 911 is the sports car, and it's available with a manual transmission. Porsche does its own thing, giving you a seven-speed unit while most others have six forward cogs. That extra gear comes at a cost as the 911 T starts at $126,550 with 379 horsepower on tap, and it's available on pricier trims like the GTS, while the hotter GT3 has a six-speed manual.

Subaru and Toyota jointly developed the GR86 and BRZ, meaning both brands offer a fun sports car with a manual transmission. The six-speed gearbox is standard on the entry-level Premium trim that starts at $31,315. The BRZ and GR86 share the 2.4-liter flat-four engine, which makes 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

The Subaru WRX remains the brand’s performance sedan, with the base trim using a six-speed manual as standard equipment. Its $33,855 price tag makes it a tad more expensive than the BRZ, but it’s also a lot more practical with its four doors. A 271-horsepower, 2.4-liter flat-four engine is also a nice addition to the package for the price.

The Toyota GR86 is the cheapest way to get a Toyota in 2024 with a manual transmission. The six-speed gearbox is the default build, with the coupe's price starting at $30,395. The Subaru BRZ twin packs a 2.4-liter flat-four engine that delivers 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque to the rear tires.

We live in a time where the Toyota Corolla can out-hustle the iconic Golf GTI with 300 horsepower and a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine under the hood. A six-speed manual transmission is the only gearbox available, and the hatch has all-wheel drive to put all that power to good use. Its price starts at $37,595 for the GR Corolla Core, which makes it a bargain next to the slightly more powerful Golf R that's also on this list.

The Toyota Supra didn't launch with a manual transmission, but the automaker added one for the 2023 model year and it continues to be an option in 2024. It's only available with the turbocharged 3.0-liter engine, which starts at $56,495. The coupe makes 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque that's all sent to the rear wheels.

The Toyota Tacoma is the second and last pickup truck on this list with a manual transmission. The gearbox isn't available across the entire Tacoma lineup, offered on the entry-level SR trim that starts at $38,395. It's also an option on the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road trims.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is the iconic hot-hatch, and it wouldn't be complete without a manual transmission. The GTI might not be as potent as the all-wheel-drive R, but an available six-speed manual gearbox helps route all 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. With a $33,190 starting price, the GTI is a great way to get a manual.

Volkswagen offers its hottest Golf variant with a manual transmission. The six-speed isn't the R's only gearbox option, but it is $800 cheaper than the alternative, costing $46,890. The hatch's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivers 315 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels in a practical package that returns 23 miles per gallon combined.

The entry-level Volkswagen Jetta S offers a six-speed manual transmission for little money. The sedan starts at $22,660 and pairs the gearbox with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It's not a performance machine with just 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of twist, but it's one of the cheapest ways to row your own gears in 2024 next to the Nissan Versa.

If you do want a sportier version of the Jetta akin to the Golf GTI, Volkswagen still offers the GLI with a six-speed manual transmission. With that, you get a turbocharged engine making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The GLI starts at $29,310.