The days of Jaguar Land Rover are officially over, at least in name. As of June 1, the UK-based luxury automaker is officially known as JLR. You can probably guess where the three letters come from, but this is more than just an abbreviation of a slightly awkward title. It's a new corporate identity that sees iconic Land Rover models transition to brands under a new JLR umbrella, on the same footing as Jaguar.

We first heard about this change in mid-April, presented as part of JLR's $18.6 billion Reimagine strategy. At that price, JLR is obviously doing more than just creating a new logo. Manufacturing facilities are being upgraded and overhauled for the electric future, and the automaker has plans to move swiftly in that direction. We already know about JLR's next-gen ELR platform for electric SUVs, slated to underpin the Range Rover EV in 2025. On Jaguar's side of the fence, a new JEA platform will also arrive that year for three new EVs, including a four-door GT that's said to have more power than any production Jag in history.

For now, at least, the focus is on branding. Jump over to the Land Rover USA website and you'll see just a small Land Rover logo towards the bottom of the main page. Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover are listed as brands, but that doesn't mean JLR is abandoning 75 years of brand equity with Land Rover. The SUVs will still carry Land Rover badges, and the name will endure as a heritage mark for the company. Executives envision the reimagined JLR as a House of Brands for distinct British luxury motoring.

"Pivotal to our Reimagine strategy is the formation of the House of Brands, which is a natural evolution, with a purpose of elevating and amplifying the uniqueness of our characterful British marques," said Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, chief creative officer at JLR. "Our ultimate ambition is to build truly emotionally engaging experiences for our clients that, over time, will build long-term high equity for our brands and long-term sustainability for JLR."