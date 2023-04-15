Stellantis-owned Italian brand Lancia has finally revealed the Pu+Ra HPE Concept that was teased several times in the past months. With nods to a couple of iconic Lancia models from the past, the Pu+Ra HPE Concept showcases what the Italian carmaker will bring to the table of European EVs in the coming decade, signaling the reincarnation of the once famous rally-bred nameplate.

First things first, the name. Pu+Ra means pure and radical, while the HPE moniker stands for High Performance Electric, but the same acronym was used back in the 1970s for the Lancia Beta to signify the High Performance Estate variant.

The Beta influences don’t end here, however, because the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept features reinterpreted rear horizontal blinds, which were also present on the sporty Stratos. Speaking of the legendary Stratos, the rear of the concept has a very similar look to the old two-door rally car, with hollow round tail lights and the new Lancia lettering stuck between them.

Another nod to the Lancias of the past is the concept’s Progressive Green exterior color, which is described as forward-looking and sustainable, containing a warm golden tone made with latest-generation pigments, all while paying homage to the historic Lancia Flaminia Azzuro Vincennes.

The sides of the Pu+Ra HPE are another nod to the past, this time referencing the Aurelia and Flaminia with its fluid later lines that descend towards the rear of the car. Additionally, the new Lancia logo stands out on the front fenders.

One of the more striking features of the concept is the circular roof, which the Italian brand says is inspired by architectural elements and as such is used throughout the vehicle, including inside – more on this further down in the article.

Up front, the classic Lancia grille has been reimagined through three rays of light that make the Pu+Ra visible from afar, while the writing above clearly states what brand of vehicle you’re looking at.

“Today, Lancia presents Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, the brand's vision for the next 10 years which ushers the Brand into the era of electric mobility and sums up our way of conceiving and experiencing the automobile. Starting with the new Ypsilon, our cars of the future will be inspired by Lancia Pu+Ra HPE,” said Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand.

An interior inspired by classic Italian homes

Inside the new concept, there’s an abundance of round-shaped elements which, according to Lancia, is a pure geometrical element on the one hand, but on the other hand, it’s quite the common sight in traditional Italian homes, mainly in the form of the round table in the living room.

There are also round carpets made out of natural wool on the floor of the concept, a round coffee table on the center console, and a circle in the dashboard, while the front seats are heavily influenced by the Cassina-made classic Italian household armchairs.

The door panels are covered with a material called MARM \ MORE which is made up of 50 percent marble dust waste and recycled fabric made with natural colors, soft to the touch, and waterproof.

Powering the infotainment system is the so-called Sound Air Light Augmentation (SALA) system, which works alongside the HALL virtual interface, allowing the driver and front passenger to adapt the interior environment of the car to their liking simply by touching a button or by using their voice. According to Lancia, the upcoming Ypsilon will be the first series-production model to use this interface.

A vision for over 434 miles of range

The Italian carmaker doesn’t mention too many details about the concept’s all-electric powertrain, but it does say that as the brand’s manifesto for the next 10 years, it was envisioned as offering over 424 miles (700 kilometers) of range on a single charge.

Presumably, this optimistic vision will come into play later in the decade, when Lancia plans to debut a premium sedan and a hatchback bearing the Delta name, both of which are rumored to be based on the Stellantis STLA modular EV platform.

With this being said, Lancia’s first all-new model in more than a decade will be the next-generation Ypsilon city car, which will debut as an EV and a plug-in hybrid towards the end of this year, sharing the same platform as the current-gen Fiat 500.