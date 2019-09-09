The new one is preceded by a long list of designs going back over 80 years.
In addition to debuting the new all-electric ID.3 hatchback at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, Volkswagen has also unveiled an all-new logo. It's only the ninth logo for the Volkswagen brand, and its simple, flat lines are quite different from the stylized, 3D-like logo it replaces.
The new logo is the vanguard of a new brand image for VW that's younger, digital, and modern, with a more vivid visual language. Everything about the new logo has been created in only the past two months. The result is a marque that's been reduced to just the essentials, with a flat, two-dimensional design.
As simple as the new logo may be, its implementation will be anything but. The new design is used in 171 countries where VW operates. The first step will be changing the logo on the automaker's Wolfsburg headquarters, followed by several other national headquarters and dealers in Europe. Then the logo will hop the pond and proliferate in North America.
Volkswagen says that, in total, over 70,000 logos will be replaced at more than 10,000 points of sale and service centers worldwide. Until then, go back in time with us to review Volkswagen's previous logos by clicking the image above.