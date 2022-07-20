Listen to this article

Following a rather mysterious teaser from earlier this week, Aston Martin unveils a new brand logo. Coming just in time to celebrate the new massive investment from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which the company’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll described as “a game-changing event” for the automaker, the new emblem is accompanied by a new slogan – Intensity. Driven.

The new logo marks only the eighth time in the manufacturer’s 109-year history that the visual expression of the brand has been adjusted. In physical form, the new design is hand-crafted by artisans in Birmingham’s jewelry quarter. Its first official application on an Aston Martin product will be seen on the next-generation sports cars from the brand, but there are no exact details surrounding that for now.

Gallery: Aston Martin new logo

14 Photos

But even before a road-going Aston Martin gets the new logo, the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 team will feature the new wings design on its livery during the French Grand Prix this coming weekend. On the nose of the cars, however, Aston Martin’s original button logo will be featured, marking the 100th anniversary of the brand’s first Grand Prix entry.

“Because we are designed to make people fall in love, to connect with the hearts and minds of our customers, every object we design at Aston Martin has deep meaning and intention and is created with honesty and emotion,” Marek Reichman, VP and CCO of Aston Martin, comments. “As we approach an exciting moment of product evolution, the design of the new wings was no different. Every millimeter of each line - of each shape within the new wings, is drawn forward from the depths of our 109-year Aston Martin creative wellspring.

In addition to the new logo, the British manufacturer also presents its new motto – Intensity. Driven. The slogan is brought to life through a short film (featured at the top of this article), which features all five of the company’s current sports cars. As part of a new marketing campaign, Aston Martin will also release a series of social, digital, and print assents.