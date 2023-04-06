Listen to this article

It's podcast time, and this week we're excited to have Rambling About Cars live for a preview of the 2023 New York Auto Show. Join Chris Bruce and Christopher Smith with special guest Anthony Alaniz on your preferred social media platform, where you can follow along and participate in the discussion in real time through comments. We start every Wednesday at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 PM Pacific).

Join The Conversation Here:

Motor1com on Facebook

Motor1com on Twitter

Motor1 on YouTube

If you can't make the live show, recordings are available on YouTube immediately after the show. Rambling About Cars is also on major audio platforms like Spotify, Apple, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and more. Audio versions post every Friday, and we love to hear from listeners through email. Send us your automotive-related thoughts and opinions to podcast@motor1.com. Some of our best on-air discussions have come from listeners, so don't be shy about reaching out!

The 2023 New York Auto Show opens to the public on April 7 but we have all the major debuts right now. Arguably the biggest news is the debut of an updated Jeep Wrangler for 2024. Joining Jeep in the debut department is our first look at the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness. There's also the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept that's completely new for New York, showing off a sleek roofline with a surprisingly aggressive four-passenger interior featuring bolstered seats and a rear strut bar.

New York also marks the North American debut of the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Kona. The EV9 is a new electric SUV that debuted globally last month, whereas the next-generation Kona was revealed on the world stage earlier in the year. Hyundai brings the Kona Electric as well as Limited and N Line trims to New York for folks to see.

Speaking of electric vehicles, Ram is also in town with its 1500 REV pickup truck, slated to arrive for the 2025 model year. The Detroit-based automaker has a bevy of new information to share regarding power and range for this future Ford F-150 Lightining competitor.

The fun begins Wednesday at 7:30 pm Eastern, and we will be LIVE so anything can happen. Check-in for the unique blend of automotive wit and wisdom you'll only find with Bruce and Smith. Let's roll!