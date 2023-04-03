Listen to this article

As the world preps for the start of the 2023 New York Auto Show, Genesis steps in a bit early with something special. The GV80 is already known as a posh SUV from the luxury brand, and now we have a version with coupe styling. Say hello to the GV80 Coupe Concept.

To reiterate, this is presently just a concept vehicle. In its announcement regarding the very orange SUV, Genesis states it hints towards "more emotional and performance-oriented models" while calling this a statement of intent. Considering we've seen a heavily camouflaged prototype resembling a GV80 coupe testing in winter conditions, the intent could be close at hand. But for now, Genesis relegates this SUV to the concept world.

That's not to say we have zero information to share. The GV80 Coupe Concept is a four-seater instead of five, it's but not necessarily designed for cross-country trips in exquisite stretched-out comfort. Those seats are carbon-fiber with some aggressive bolstering and upholstered with Nappa and suede leather – front and rear. The seatbacks are painted the same orange (officially called Magma) as the exterior, and behind the second-row seats, you'll find a fixed strut brace. Folding down seats for extra storage space in this SUV is not an option.

