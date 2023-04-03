Listen to this article

As the world preps for the start of the 2023 New York Auto Show, Genesis steps in a bit early with something special. The GV80 is already known as a posh SUV from the luxury brand, and now we have a version with coupe styling. Say hello to the GV80 Coupe Concept.

To reiterate, this is presently just a concept vehicle. In its announcement regarding the very orange SUV, Genesis states it hints towards "more emotional and performance-oriented models" while calling this a statement of intent. Considering we've seen a heavily camouflaged prototype resembling a GV80 coupe testing in winter conditions, the intent could be close at hand. But for now, Genesis relegates this SUV to the concept world.

Gallery: Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept

12 Photos

That's not to say we have zero information to share. The GV80 Coupe Concept is a four-seater instead of five, it's but not necessarily designed for cross-country trips in exquisite stretched-out comfort. Those seats are carbon-fiber with some aggressive bolstering and upholstered with Nappa and suede leather – front and rear. The seatbacks are painted the same orange (officially called Magma) as the exterior, and behind the second-row seats, you'll find a fixed strut brace. Folding down seats for extra storage space in this SUV is not an option.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.