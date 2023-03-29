Listen to this article

Rambling About Cars is now a live show. This means you can join Chris Bruce and Christopher Smith on your preferred social media platform and react to what we say. We start every Wednesday at 7:30 PM Eastern (4:30 PM Pacific). Please, like, follow, and subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

Join The Conversation Here:

Our guest is Brad Hansen this week. We plan to start with some news coverage and then transfer to some other conversation.

This week, Hyundai launched its newly refreshed Sonata with an overhauled nose and a light strip where you used to find the headlights. Lamborghini premiered the Revuelto to replace the Aventador after over a decade on the market. Chevrolet announced the Camaro was going away once again. Although, the brand said the nameplate will return in the future.

In addition to this news, Hansen will share with us his recent trip to check out some of Elvis' cars. The King's collection of automobiles is quite impressive.

We are also doing a cheap car challenge. Hansen is a Radwood enthusiast, which is a group with a passion for vehicles from the 1980s and '90s. The goal this time is to find a vehicle appropriate for that event at a price point below $8,000. Given the growing popularity of these models and inflation, it's becoming increasingly hard to find a relatively inexpensive machine like this.

If Wednesday evenings are busy for you, there's still a show archive on YouTube. Plus, we're still on all of the major audio streaming services like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and more. You can email your thoughts, comments, cool stories, and anything car related. Send your messages to podcast@motor1.com.

Again, the fun begins Wednesday, March 29, at 7:30 pm Eastern (4:30 PM Pacific). We will be live so anything can happen. If you're a regular Rambling About Cars listener (affectionately known as Ramblers), we welcome you to the new format. For all the newcomers, please join us for the unique blend of automotive wit and wisdom you'll only find with Bruce and Smith. Let's roll!