It's been a very busy week in the motoring world! With the Woodward Dream Cruise and Pebble Beach taking place around the same time, automakers are exploding with newsworthy debuts. And Dodge could have the biggest debut of them all.

That's the main focus of this week's podcast. Dodge's self-proclaimed Speed Week kicked off on Monday with news on present-day vehicles, which means big V8 power. The emphasis here is on the word big, because Dodge surprised everyone by resurrecting the Durango SRT Hellcat for 2023. The three-row muscle SUV packs the same 710-hp punch as it did in 2021, but there's no word yet on production numbers or price.

There's a similar lack of detail regarding a plethora of special edition models coming to the Dodge Charger and Challenger for 2023. The automaker merely teased the imminent arrival of such editions, but we did learn that retro exterior colors like Plum Crazy and Sublime would return. Also, every Charger and Challenger will receive Last Call plaques under the hood because 2023 is unequivocally the end of the line for the current models.

Day two of the three-day event saw the Dodge Hornet debut, and Dodge even tugged at the heartstrings of old Omni GLH fans with a Hornet GT GLH Concept. It's the interim performance vehicle for Dodge, offering a hybrid powertrain with impressive performance. The big tamale, however, came on day three with the (deep breath) Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. You really need to read our debut post on this all-electric Dodge, because it's festooned with all kinds of gimmicky systems. And it sounds like nothing else.

This week's episode isn't just about Dodge, though! The amazing Porsche 911 GT3 RS finally debuted to the world, somehow adding even more power to its naturally-aspirated flat-six. It's got crazy wings, crazy active aero, and a crazy price tag that we suspect could be worth every penny. We also got a glimpse of the Cadillac Celestiq in production form, albeit wearing a camouflage wrap. And yes, we finally got to our backlog of listener emails and comments. Sorry to keep you waiting on that.

Speaking of which, we need to hear from all you Ramblers on this episode. Are you on board with Dodge's electric future? What kind of cool project cars are in your garage? Got some fun cheap car challenges to share with the world? It's your time to shine – comment below on this post, comment on our YouTube page, or email us: podcast@motor1.com.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

We aren't done with the blitzkrieg of debuts just yet! As this article posts, Monterey Car Week is in full swing and there are awesome things we can't talk about just yet. Furthermore, Motor1.com has people on the ground for all the action, from Pebble Beach to car spotting throughout the Monterey Peninsula and we'll have plenty of special content to cover. Consider this a teaser – you won't want to miss this show.

