The Cadillac Celestiq is now conducting on-road testing. The automaker doesn't want people getting a good look at the EV, so it's covering the body in an eye-catching camouflage pattern. Also, the body of the production version appears to be a bit different from the concept.

"It’s a huge moment for everyone at Cadillac to see Celestiq roll off the line at our pre-production facility and drive out onto public roads for the first time," said Jeremy Loveday, program engineering manager for the Celestiq. "There is so much more to come, and we are looking forward to continuing the development of Cadillac’s newest flagship."

The camouflage covers up the styling details from the concept. For example, the stripes in the grille are gone. We can only see the smooth nose, except for the cutouts for the various sensors. The vertical lighting elements still occupy the outer ends. The lower fascia has two small inlets.

Along the side, the styling seems flatter on the production version. On the concept, there's some subtle sculpting there. Although, this could be a matter of the camouflage covering up the details.

The rear of this camouflaged car looks very similar to the concept. The hockey-stick-shaped taillights continue to occupy a prominent spot along the sides of the back glass. It looks like the lower lamps have a slightly different shape, but they're still present.

The production-spec Cadillac premieres later this year. The brand is clear that much of the tech from the show car would make the transition to the vehicle that goes on sale. Those elements include a massive array of displays that measure 55 inches diagonally spanning the dashboard.

The Celestiq also has a panoramic glass roof. There are four dimmable zones if a certain occupant doesn't enjoy the natural light.

The big mystery about the Celestiq is its powertrain. We know that the sedan rides on the GM Ultium platform. No specs are available, yet.

Cadillac is building the Celestiq at the GM's Global Technical Center, and you can get some glimpses of the location in these images. The site receives an $81-million upgrade to support the vehicle's production there.

The Celestiq goes on sale in late 2023. A rumor is that prices might start at $300,000 for the handbuilt electric sedan.