It's podcast time! The festivities around Monterey Car Week begin soon, so we dedicate the first chunk of the show to previewing that big event. There are also discussions about the 2023 GMC Canyon and the price of the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning. We finish with something a little different by playing with the configurator with the new 2023 Nissan Z.

This year's Monterey Car Week looks to be huge in terms of automotive news. In addition to the expected auctions, quite a few cars are debuting there. During this episode, we go through the two vehicles from Aston Martin, Audi S1 E-Tron Hoonitron, Bentley Mulliner Batur, DeLorean Alpha5, Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, maybe as many as three new Lamborghinis, and the Meyers Manx 2.0. And, those are just the ones we know about right now.

The 2023 GMC Canyon also premiered this week. As you'd expect from previous generations, it shares a frame with the new Chevrolet Colorado. The GMC has different styling, though. If you want something rugged, there's the range-topping AT4X Edition 1.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is also in the news this week. Compared to last year, the base price is up $7,100. There are some minor tweaks like the EPA-estimated range for the standard battery increasing 10 miles to 240 miles. There are new colors and an available trailer hitch package, too.

We complete the show with something a bit different. The 2023 Nissan Z configurator is available. We try to select the best budget build possible. We stick with the base trim level but add a few options to get a sports coupe that's fun but doesn't break the bank.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

Next week, the focus is on the listeners. We plan to read a bunch of reader comments from the last couple of weeks.

Where To Listen:

In addition to our YouTube channel, you can catch us on your favorite streaming audio channel every Friday as always. You'll find Rambling About Cars on every major podcast platform including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please like, follow, and comment because it exposes the show to more car-crazy enthusiasts. And the more enthusiasts that join us on this automotive odyssey, the better. You can e-mail us at podcast@motor1.com.