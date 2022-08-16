Listen to this article

In 1984, Carroll Shelby wasn't tuning Ford Mustangs. He was deep into the performance scene at Dodge, breathing extra life into a wide range of vehicles. Arguably the best-known – or perhaps the most shocking – Shelby product of the era was the Omni GLH, where GLH literally stood for goes like hell. It was a proper hot hatchback that garnered a cult following over the decades, and now Dodge is honoring that legacy with the Hornet GT GLH Concept.

Obviously, the concept draws directly from the new 2023 Dodge Hornet compact crossover. Dodge isn't pulling any punches in this segment either, coming out swinging with blurbs about power and speed where normally you'd hear about practicality and price. The GT GLH Concept goes a step further by showcasing what speed-loving Hornet buyers can do with upgraded parts sourced through Dodge Direct Connection.

The upgrades include a lowered suspension that drops the Hornet an inch, giving it more of a street-focused stance. An "unrestrictive" dual exhaust system with black chrome tips brings some aural delight to the Hornet GT's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. It rides on exclusive Direct Connection 20-inch painted wheels, and it gets special GLH graphics with black-painted lower trim for a properly dark, classic GLH look. Additional items such as ECU tunes are available in stage kits from Direct Connection.

The Hornet GT GLH Concept showcases parts available after purchase, but could Dodge build such a thing from the factory? There's no indication of that happening, and with 265 horsepower already available in the standard Hornet GT, it's not as if this small crossover is slow. Dodge lists a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds, and that's the entry-level model. Stepping up to the R/T PHEV brings the addition of all-wheel drive and a combined output of over 285 hp, culminating in a 60-mph sprint of 6.1 seconds. Furthermore, the Hornet R/T PHEV can cover over 30 miles on electric power alone.

The new Dodge Hornet GT will reach dealer showrooms in late 2022.