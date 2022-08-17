Listen to this article

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is finally here. The high-performance car receives substantial upgrades to its cooling and aerodynamics systems that help enhance the car’s capabilities.

A new central radiator replaces the three-radiator setup of previous cars, freeing up space for Porsche to install new active aerodynamic elements at the front. The car is capable of producing 901 pounds (409 kilograms) of downforce at 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour), twice as much as its 991.2-gen predecessor, and 1,895 pounds (860 kg) at 177 mph (285 kph). The car even features a drag reduction system, a first for a production Porsche.

Powering the 911 GT3 RS is the brand’s naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It produces 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) thanks to new camshafts with modified cam profiles, featuring a motorsport-derived single-throttle intake system. Porche routes the car’s power through its seven-speed PDK gearbox.

Porsche says the GT3 RS will reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds, and 60 mph in 3.0. It can reach a top track speed of 184 mph (296 kph). Stopping power comes from the six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes, with the automaker offering its larger Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system as an option. Staggered 20- and 21-inch forged light-alloy center-lock wheels connect the car to the ground.

The 911 GT3 RS keeps its weight down thanks to the extensive use of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP). It helps the car weigh just 3,268 lbs. (1,482 kg), and Porsche uses it for the doors, front wings, bucket seats, and more.

Porsche will allow buyers to upgrade to the Clubsport package at no extra charge, but it won’t be available in the US. This adds a steel rollover bar, a six-point seatbelt, and a hand-held fire extinguisher. The car will also be available with the Weissach pack, but it’ll cost extra as it adds a lot of goodies. It includes a carbon-weave finish on several exterior components and more CFRP parts like the front and rear anti-roll bars, the rear axle sheer panel, and the interior rollover bar. Those who get the Weissach pack can also upgrade to the optional magnesium forged wheels to save even more weight

The new 911 GT3 RS has a wider track than the GT3 – 1.14 inches (29 millimeters). The extra width translates over to the car’s suspension, which couldn’t escape aerodynamic scrutiny. Porsche designed the car’s double-wishbone front axle with teardrop-shaped profiles that increase the downforce by 88 lbs. (40 kg) at top speed.

There are three drive modes: Normal, Sport, and Track. Track mode allows the driver to adjust basic vehicle settings, like the front and rear axle damping, the rear differential, and more. The steering wheel features four rotary controls for individual settings and a dedicated DRS button.

Porsche expects the 2023 911 GT3 RS to arrive at US dealers by next spring. It will retail for $223,800, excluding the $1,450 destination charge.