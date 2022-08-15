Listen to this article

The 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger signal the end of the line for the two models. The automaker is preparing for the electrified future, and that includes its next-gen sedan and coupe. Dodge is sending the pair off with seven new “heritage-influenced” models for next year to celebrate their end.

Dodge provided no details for any of them, only saying that each will share a connection with an iconic model from the past. Expect a lot of influence from the muscle-car era of the 1960s and 1970s. We’ll get more details about six of the new models later this year, with Dodge revealing the seventh at 2022’s SEMA Show in November. Dodge says it’ll be “the very last of its kind.”

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger Lineup Teased

6 Photos

Dodge will spice up the 2023 Challenger and Charger lineups with more than just new models. The automaker will resurrect three exterior heritage colors – B5 Blue, Plum Crazy (purple), Sublime (green) – and one modern one – Destroyer Grey. Dodge will offer 14 exterior color choices for the two models.

The 2023 model year will also see Dodge expand its Jailbreak lineup to include the Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcats. The series removes color combination restrictions and includes other exclusive trim goodies. Dodge launched the SRT Jailbreak spec earlier late last year on the Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

Every 2023 Charger and Challenger will feature a commemorative “Last Call” plaque under the hood. It’ll feature the vehicle name and a vehicle silhouette while displaying that it was “Designed in Auburn Hills” and “Assembled in Brampton.” R/T models will get new “345” fender badging to denote the 345-cubic-inch Hemi V8 under the trim’s hood.

Dodge doesn’t have pricing information for the 2023 models yet, but we know it’s taking a new approach to selling them. Dodge is calling it the “Last Call,” and it’ll allocate the entire 2023 Charger and Challenger model-year run to dealerships all at once. The company will launch a guide to help customers locate their desired vehicle. Dodge will release pricing and order info closer to the on-sale date, which remains a mystery for now. We expect more details soon.

In addition to the new Challenger and Charger, Dodge unveiled a carbon fiber 1970 Dodge Charger body that builders can purchase from the company's Direct Connection Performance Parts group. For folks wanting insane power for the entire family, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat also returns for 2023.