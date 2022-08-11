Listen to this article

It's that time of year again, folks: Monterey Car Week. The auto show festivities kick off on Wednesday, August 17, with the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca and roll into the weekend with The Quail A Motorsports Gathering on Friday, wrapping up with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday.

Basically what we're saying is, there will be no shortage of high-end supercars and luxury vehicles on display for you to gawk at – old and new. With that in mind, here's a quick preview of what you can expect if you're in Monterey next week.

Acura Precision EV Concept

Acura is no stranger to Car Week. Last year we saw the new NSX Type S for the first time, and it was also the first mention of the return of the Integra. This year should be no less special. Acura has the Precision EV concept to show the design language for its future electric vehicles.

Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron

We've seen Ken Block's wild Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron in photos, but we'll finally get a glimpse of the electric rally car in person in Monterey. Joining the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion alongside a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Group B icon, the Hoonitron will race around Laguna Seca beginning on August 17.

Bentley Mulliner Batur

Bentley is making big moves this year. The upcoming Mulliner Batur – previewed here – will introduce the world to the automaker's new design language for Bentley's electric era. The limited-run GT car will act as the successor to last year's Bacalar, and one can only imagine how much it might cost.

BMW M4 CSL / M3 50 Jahre

BMW has two big debuts scheduled for Monterey: the new M4 CSL and the M3 50 Jahre Edition. The former coupe boasts 543 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, making it the most powerful M4 ever built. The M3 special edition, meanwhile, revives iconic M car colors like Techno Violet and Deep Interlagos Blue.

Cadillac Celestiq Concept

We caught our first glimpse of stunning Celestiq back in July when the luxury sedan made its virtual debut. With sultry exterior bodywork and a lavish interior – complete with a massive 55.0-inch touchscreen display – the Celestiq will make its first in-person debut in Monterey.

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster

What's better than a 1,817-horsepower hypercar with a 311-mile-per-hour top speed? That same speed sans roof. Hennessey will debut its highly anticipated Venom F5 Roadster at Monterey Car Week this year, and while we don't know all the details yet, we expect most of the same performance figures to carry over.

DeLorean Alpha5

DeLorean is back – and the stunning Alpha5 is making its world debut at the Pebble Beach Concours. With a battery capacity of more than 100-kilowatt hours, the all-electric DeLorean promises 300 miles of range and a 0-60 mile-per-hour time of just 3.4 seconds when it reaches production.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato / Urus Evo

It's still unconfirmed, but Lamborghini could have up to three debuts in Monterey. The high-riding Huracan Sterrato and a variation of the Lamborghini Urus SUV are both expected to grace the lawns of Pebble Beach – and maybe even a third model could show up if we’re lucky.

Lucid Air Stealth Edition

The Lucid Air is getting a wicked makeover for Monterey. The new Stealth Edition drapes the EV in black accents on up to 35 exterior pieces, ranging from the front fascia and mirror caps to the wheels and rear spoiler.

Meyers Manx 2.0

Just like DeLorean, the Meyers Manx is back. This time the iconic buggy returns with a fully electric that includes a top-end 40.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and up to 300 miles of electric range. But if you want one, you better hurry. The company is only offering 50 examples for the 2023 model year at an undisclosed price.

Porsche 911 "Sally" Tribute

Sally Carrera, one of the star characters in the Pixar movie Cars, turns 20 this year. To honor the occasion, Porsche is debuting a Sally Tribute 911 in Monterey based on a modern 992. It won’t have eyes in the windshield – as far as we know – but it will sport the same baby blue paint job as the animated character.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II

The new Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II makes its in-person world debut at Monterey Car Week. The iconic luxury car sports an updated exterior design for 2023 that includes new wheel options and a refreshed grille, alongside an interior that’s more opulent than ever.

SSC Tuatara Striker

The 282-mile-per-hour SSC Tuatara is getting a sibling. SSC will uncover the new track-only Tuatara dubbed the Striker. With a massive rear wing and diffuser aplenty, the Striker has triple the downforce of the standard Tuatara at speeds of over 160 mph, but it maintains its 1,750-horsepower powertrain.