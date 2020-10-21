Bad driving behavior doesn't really correlate with the vehicle. I mean, you can drive a small hatchback but you can still be the worst driver in the world. And a way to quantify bad driving habits doesn't exist – or does it?

Apparently, there is, and Insurify, a car insurance comparison website, was able to do so through the 2.5 million insurance applications in its database. Of note, insurance applicants disclose information such as past accidents and moving violations, along with the make and model of their car.

This way, Insurify extracted those driving violations that showcase rude behavior on the road such as failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs.

With these numbers extracted, the 10 cars with the highest share of rude drivers, and here's the list.

10. Audi A4

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 44.8 out of 1,000

Drivers of the Audi A4 are often cited for bad behavior towards pedestrians. According to Insurify, A4 drivers are cited for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian four times higher than the average.

9. Honda Element

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 45.4 out of 1,000

Honda Element drivers are cited for failing to yield the right of way to other drivers – likely to do so twice than the average per the Insurify study.

8. Hyundai Veloster

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 46.0 out of 1,000

Drivers of the Hyundai Veloster are also cited more for failing to yield to the right of way of other drivers, more than twice the average. However, Insurify also mentioned that Veloster drivers rank sixth in the list of cars with the highest number of speeding tickets.

7. Acura ILX

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 46.4 out of 1,000

Another Honda, well, technically, drivers of the Acura ILX join the list in seventh place – more than twice the rate of rude drivers as the average car model.

6. Acura TLX

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 47.0 out of 1,000

Acura TLX drivers are more likely to do passing violations and failures to halt for stop signs. In fact, Insurify cites that these occur 81.7 percent (passing violations) and 72.1 percent (failure to stop at stop signs) more frequently than average.

5. Toyota Celica

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 47.6 out of 1,000

The Toyota Celica last model year was more than a decade ago, but it still appears on this list and within the top 10. According to Insurify, "drivers of the Toyota Celica are twice as likely to have a passing violation under their belt."

4. Subaru WRX

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 49.7 out of 1,000

Subaru WRX drivers are often cited for improper lane violations and passing violations – over twice more likely than average drivers, according to Insurify.

3. Audi A5

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 54.3 out of 1,000

Insurify cited that Audi drivers, in general, are considered some of the worst tailgaters but A5 drivers won't likely yield to pedestrians 8.8 times frequently than average drivers. They're bad at respecting red lights and stop signs, too, 1.5 times than likely.

2. BMW 7 Series

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 56.2 out of 1,000

According to the study, BMW 7 Series drivers engage in rude driving behavior more than twice the national average. The data didn't declare whether these are the chauffers or the owners themselves.

1. BMW 4 Series

Drivers cited for rude driving behavior: 58.9 out of 1,000

Similar to the A5 drivers, BMW 4 Series drivers won't yield to pedestrians, nor will they obey stop signs and red lights – but worse. This puts them on top of the list, having the highest percentage of rude drivers in the U.S.